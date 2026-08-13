INDIA bloc skips LS speaker's tea party, DMK attends

Major opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, and SP, boycotted the Lok Sabha Speaker's traditional tea party following the House's sine die adjournment, raising questions about political unity.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, right, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Samajwadi Party boycotted the Lok Sabha Speaker's customary tea party.

The boycott occurred after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, highlighting political divisions.

DMK leader Kanimozhi, an opposition figure, notably attended the Lok Sabha Speaker's event.

In contrast, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi attended the Rajya Sabha Chairman's tea party.

The incident underscores ongoing tensions and differing approaches among opposition parties regarding parliamentary traditions.

The Congress, the Trinamool Congress, and the Samajwadi Party boycotted the customary tea party hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday after the House was adjourned sine die.

Opposition's Stance on Post-Session Traditions

However, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi attended the traditional get-together, sources said.

In the Rajya Sabha, opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi, attended the tea party hosted by Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other senior leaders and ministers were present at the tea party in the Lok Sabha Speaker's chamber.

A senior Congress leader stated that leaders from the Congress, SP, TMC, and various other INDIA bloc parties did not participate in the event.

A tea party is hosted by the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman in their chambers after the proceedings of the two Houses are adjourned sine die.