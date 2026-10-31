Over 4,000 cops, CAPF jawans to be deployed for INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila

The Delhi police are implementing extensive security measures, including over 4,000 personnel, CAPF, CCTV, and drone surveillance, for the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, alongside detailed traffic management plans.

IMAGE: A waterlogged ground and muddy patches visible at Ramlila Maidan amid ongoing seating arrangements and preparations ahead of the opposition INDIA bloc's scheduled rally on Sunday, in New Delhi, October 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Over 4,000 police personnel and Central Armed Police Forces companies will be deployed for the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

The venue is divided into 14 zones with over 200 CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, and body-worn cameras to monitor crowd formation and entry/exit points.

Elaborate traffic arrangements include 150 additional traffic cops and diversions, with special provisions for emergency vehicles heading to nearby hospitals.

Organisers have been instructed to deploy volunteers, manage crowds, ensure drinking water, and avoid speeches that could disturb communal harmony.

Local traders around Ramlila Maidan have expressed concerns about potential business disruption ahead of Diwali due to the large gathering and traffic restrictions.

More than 4,000 police personnel, along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, will be deployed in view of the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with the venue divided into 14 zones and over 200 CCTV cameras installed for surveillance, officials said.

Extensive Security Measures For INDIA Bloc Rally

The police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the rally, which is expected to draw around 50,000 people, with deployment planned both along the march route from Minto Bridge to the venue and at the Ramlila Maidan, officials said.

Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, accompanied by senior officers including the special commissioner, joint commissioner and deputy commissioners of central and New Delhi districts, inspected security arrangements at Minto Road and Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.

An official said the deployment would cover the route leading to the venue and the rally ground itself. Police personnel from different districts, along with companies of CAPF, would be deployed to manage the crowd and maintain law and order.

In a related development, the deployment of 270 companies of CAPF -- called in earlier this month in view of a series of protests -- has been extended for the third time, until November 16. Delhi Police has been tasked with coordinating their deployment across the city.

Advanced Surveillance And Crowd Management

"More than 200 cameras have been installed for surveillance. We will monitor crowd formation, entry and exit points and check for any criminal elements entering the venue," a senior officer said.

The arrangements also include drone surveillance and body-worn cameras.

A control room has been set up inside the ground to monitor the situation, while anti-riot vehicles and other surveillance equipment will remain deployed to deal with any eventuality.

Each of the 14 zones at the venue will be supervised by an officer of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank, while two zones will be monitored by an additional DCP-rank officer. Senior officers will keep a close watch on the arrangements.

Police said entry would be allowed through designated gates, with security checks, including metal detector screening, for those attending the rally.

According to officials, Ramlila Maidan can accommodate around 45,000 to 50,000 people when empty.

However, with chairs, enclosures and designated passageways in place, police estimate a gathering of around 30,000 to 40,000 people.

Space will be kept for crowd spillover to prevent overcrowding and any stampede-like situation.

Additional people arriving at the venue will be accommodated in designated areas outside the ground, an officer said.

Traffic Management And Organiser Directives

The rally has been permitted from 10 am to 5 pm. Police have asked the organisers to deploy volunteers to regulate the crowd, facilitate movement of attendees and make arrangements for drinking water.

Separate entry gates have been designated for different categories of attendees, including VIPs, officials said.

Traffic personnel will be deployed at key intersections, with around 150 additional traffic cops assigned to regulate vehicular movement. Diversions will be implemented at different intersections, but pedestrian movement will not be diverted, officials said.

Special arrangements will also be made to ensure uninterrupted passage for ambulances and emergency vehicles heading towards LNJP Hospital and GB Pant Hospital.

Police have also asked organisers to share details of invitees, volunteers and buses bringing people to the rally, and coordinate with traffic police on parking arrangements. They have been directed to ensure discipline and avoid speeches that could disturb communal harmony.

Local Business Concerns Ahead Of Diwali

On the other hand, traders in areas surrounding Ramlila Maidan have expressed concerns over possible disruption to business ahead of Diwali due to the large gathering and traffic restrictions.