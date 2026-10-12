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INDIA bloc MPs holds 'March for Democracy' to Supreme Court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje Updated: October 12, 2026 16:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The INDIA bloc opposition MPs initiated a "March for Democracy" to the Supreme Court, intending to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote chori."

INDIA Bloc Chalo Delhi March

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra begin their march to the Supreme Court. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points

  • Opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc marched to the Supreme Court on Monday.
  • The march, dubbed "March for Democracy," aimed to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
  • The petition seeks to stop alleged "vote chori."
  • Prominent Congress MPs like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, and Mukul Wasnik participated.

Opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc on Monday converged at the Constitution Club and were headed towards Barakhamba road junction to start their march to the Supreme Court.

The opposition leaders are set to start their "March for Democracy" from Barakhamba Road to the Supreme Court, after which the leaders would file a petition before the court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to stop alleged "vote chori".

 

Several leaders, MPs along with members of the civil society were headed towards Barakhamba road junction from the Constitution Club in cars and buses.

Among them were Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot and Mukul Wasnik.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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