INDIA bloc meet: Oppn leaders seek unity; DMK, AAP skip

Leaders of the INDIA bloc convened a crucial meeting in New Delhi to reinforce unity, address internal disagreements, and formulate a cohesive strategy to challenge the BJP, focusing on democratic values and public welfare issues.

IMAGE: Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and NCP-SP Working National President Supriya Sule at the INDIA Bloc Meeting at Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Leaders of the INDIA bloc met in New Delhi to reaffirm unity and strategise against the BJP, addressing internal differences following recent assembly poll defeats.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged strengthening unity to confront political, economic, social, and foreign policy challenges, citing the Modi government's 'misgovernance'.

Kharge alleged continued assault on the Constitution and persistent misuse of investigative agencies to harass political opponents.

The meeting highlighted concerns over a negative economic environment, lack of new investments for job creation, and mismanagement of the examination system.

Key parties like DMK and AAP opted out of the deliberations, while others like Shiv Sena-UBT attended virtually, indicating ongoing challenges to full bloc cohesion.

Leaders of several opposition parties on Monday stressed unity within the INDIA bloc and called for the need to safeguard democratic values and address issues related to people's livelihood as a key meeting of the grouping got underway in New Delhi on Monday.

Several top leaders of the opposition alliance met at the Constitution Club in the backdrop of differences emerging among some of its constituents.

Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD, Omar Abdullah of National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of People Democratic Party, besides Left leaders attended the meeting. Nationalist Congress Party-SP leader Supriya Sule, Communist Party of Inia-Marxist's John Brittas, CPI's D Raja and leaders of some smaller parties were also part of the deliberations.

Shiv Sena-UBT's Uddhav Thackeray attended the meeting virtually.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Aam Aadmi Party are not part of the deliberations as they have opted out of the bloc.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam also did not attend the meeting. Sources said parties with MPs and those who were part of the original INDIA bloc were invited.

Forging Unity and Reworking Strategy

The leaders began deliberations to help forge unity and rework their strategy to take on the BJP, while ironing out differences within after the defeat of regional outfits like the TMC and the DMK in the recent assembly polls.

The meeting also comes at a time when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completed 12 years in power in its third consecutive term.

Over 20 political parties are at the meeting amid a BJP surge in the country in the run-up to the next assembly election cycle in states and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged leaders to strengthen unity to confront the political, economic, social and foreign policy challenges facing the country due to the Modi government's "misgovernance".

Kharge charged that the assault on the Constitution continues and probe agencies are persistently being used as tools to harass, intimidate, and bully political opponents.

He also highlighted that the economic environment is extremely negative and new investments are not coming in at the pace required to generate new jobs.

The Congress chief also pointed to the "complete mismanagement" of the examination system, which has dashed the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of youth.

Addressing Challenges and Internal Discord

Batting for unity among opposition leaders, he said, "On April 17, 2026, we demonstrated our unity and solidarity in the Lok Sabha in a very decisive manner, when we all came together firmly to defeat the Modi government's malicious bills on delimitation.

"Now we must strengthen that same spirit even further and move forward, so that we can confront the many political, economic, social, and foreign policy challenges facing the country due to the Modi government's misgovernance," Kharge said at the start of the meeting.

"The assault on the Constitution continues unabated. Investigative agencies are being persistently used as tools to harass, intimidate, and bully political opponents," he alleged, adding discrimination is being meted out against non-BJP governments.

Asked about the meeting agenda, Akhilesh Yadav said decisions would be taken collectively by alliance partners.

"We will decide the agenda in the meeting," Yadav told reporters, adding that efforts would be made to move towards a "bandhu rashtra". It was important to safeguard democratic values, he said.

CPI general secretary D Raja said the meeting was significant as it was being held after a considerable gap and at a time when constituent parties had several issues requiring discussion.

Attendance and BJP's Criticism

Leaders of the Congress, the SP, the TMC, the RJD, the NC, the PDP, the JMM, the Shiv Sena-UBT, the NCP-SP, the CPI-M, the CPI, the CPI-ML, the RSP, the IUML, the VCK, the MDMK, the Kerala Congress, Kerala Congress-M, the RLP, the BAP, the Lok Dal, the Forward Bloc and the Shetkari Kamgar Paksh, and Independent MP Kapil Sibal gathered for the opposition huddle.

The BJP has slammed the INDIA bloc as "a figment of imagination" that lacks conviction on the ground, claiming there was an implosion within the opposition alliance, with disagreements involving the Congress and the DMK, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Left parties.

The Aam Aadmi Party, too, has questioned the Congress's intentions behind forging alliances with regional parties, it said.

The meeting comes after a long time as the last time they met was during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi had in August last year hosted opposition leaders at his residence that brought together nearly 50 leaders from over 25 opposition parties.

The INDIA bloc leadership has since then got together formally during consultations ahead of Parliament sessions, when opposition parties discussed floor coordination and issues to be jointly raised against the central government.

The recent defeat of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has also forced the opposition bloc to come together to take on the saffron surge in the country.

The TMC is likely to raise the issue of alleged attacks on its leaders in Bengal and rally support of INDIA bloc parties.

The recent assembly elections have, however, also brought out differences within the opposition bloc, with the CPI-M set to raise with the Congress the charge that the Left had a political understanding with the BJP in the Kerala polls.

The Left parties lost against the Congress-led UDF in the only state they were in power.

The last official meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was held in New Delhi on June 1, 2024, just ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The INDIA bloc originally constituted over 25 parties.