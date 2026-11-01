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INDIA bloc march in Delhi begins, leaders ride open vehicles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra November 01, 2026 14:53 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Amid a sea of flags and banners against the CEC and the Modi government over the issue of 'vote chori', the procession made its way slowly from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction.

INDIA march in Delhi begins

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at the INDIA bloc protest march against SIR and the theft of votes, in New Delhi on Sunday. Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee and others also present. Photograph: @samajwadiparty/X

Key Points

  • INDIA bloc leaders held a major rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, protesting alleged 'vote chori' and demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
  • Top opposition figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, participated in a procession from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan.
  • Supporters gathered at the venue, displaying placards and raising slogans against the alleged electoral irregularities.
  • The protest follows a symbolic 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Kumar by the INDIA bloc a day earlier.
  • The demonstration is part of the 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' march, escalating the opposition's agitation.

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders on Sunday moved in an open canter from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards the Ramlila Maidan where they will hold a rally, scaling up their agitation against alleged 'vote chori' and to press for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Key Leaders Join Protest March

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress's Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Communist Party of India-Marxist's M A Baby, Communist Party of India's D Raja, Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Jammu Kashmir National Conference's Frooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti, among others, reached Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, from where they proceeded to Minto Road in open vehicles.

 

From there, along with other leaders, they slowly moved towards Ramlila Maidan under the 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' march, with a crowd of supporters and workers walking alongside.

Amid a sea of flags and banners against Kumar and the Modi government over the issue of 'vote chori', the procession made its way slowly from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction.

Ramlila Maidan Swells With Supporters

Crowd swelled at the protest venue of Ramlila Maidan at around 1.30 pm, with supporters and party workers of the INDIA bloc parties, as well as their youth and student organisations, displaying placards and raising slogans against the SIR exerciseand demanding the resignation of Kumar.

Many supporters arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning, while several others had reached the national capital on Saturday or earlier as parties mobilised their cadres from different states for the protest.

Preceding 'Public Impeachment' Event

This comes a day after the INDIA bloc carried out a symbolic 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Kumar, accusing him of deleting votes to steal elections and demanding that he be tried in court for treason and jailed.

In an unprecedented event, opposition MPs and leaders, joined by civil society members, passed a resolution to 'impeach' Kumar at a meeting presided over by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar in a setting resembling Parliament proceedings at the lawns of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence in New Delhi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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