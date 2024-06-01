News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » INDIA bloc leaders meet ahead of LS result; TMC, PDP skip

INDIA bloc leaders meet ahead of LS result; TMC, PDP skip

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 01, 2024 16:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc met here on Saturday to discuss their strategy for the counting of votes on June 4, even as the Trinamool Congress and the People's Democratic Party skipped the meeting.

IMAGE: INDIA bloc leaders meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. Photograph: ANI

Senior leaders of the Congress, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the CPI, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Shiv Sena-UBT and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Saturday afternoon and held discussions, even as the last phase of polling was underway.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already said they would not attend the meeting as there were elections in the state, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti did not attend the meeting due to personal reasons.

"I may not go as my mom has undergone an eye surgery," she had told PTI.

 

Opposition leaders who attended the meeting included Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Anil Desai, Sitaram Yechury, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwat Mann, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, Champai Soren, Kalpana Soren, T R Baalu, Farooq Abdullah, D Raja and Mukesh Sahani.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal were also present at the meeting.

"June 4th will mark the beginning of a new dawn for India. In today's meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, DMK will be represented by our party Treasurer and leader of DMK's Parliamentary Party, Thiru. T.R. Baalu avl," DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had said in a post on 'X.'

Kharge had earlier said this was an informal meeting where they would only discuss what kind of preparations they should have on the day of counting and how people should be alert, whether it is about the EVMs or the use of Form 17C.

The meeting was only for discussing the counting preparations and the Congress has already told its state units to be alert about Form 17C, he had said.

The seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway on Saturday, including in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
If Congress Wins 90 Seats, Politics...
If Congress Wins 90 Seats, Politics...
'Congress Won't Even Get 50 Seats'
'Congress Won't Even Get 50 Seats'
Modi Is Being Outnumbered And Out-Rallied
Modi Is Being Outnumbered And Out-Rallied
Singapore: Treesa-Gayatri's dream run ends in semis
Singapore: Treesa-Gayatri's dream run ends in semis
IndiGo flight lands in 'full emergency' after threat
IndiGo flight lands in 'full emergency' after threat
Manu wins javelin gold at Taiwan Open
Manu wins javelin gold at Taiwan Open
Govt dismisses CRPF DIG on sexual misconduct charges
Govt dismisses CRPF DIG on sexual misconduct charges
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

INDIA bloc PM within 48 hrs, to be from...: Ramesh

INDIA bloc PM within 48 hrs, to be from...: Ramesh

Will UP Startle Modi?

Will UP Startle Modi?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances