INDIA bloc expects 10 lakh people to join Sunday rally

The INDIA bloc is set to hold a massive rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, intensifying its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation amidst allegations of electoral irregularities and government obstruction.

IMAGE: INDIA bloc leaders hold a meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence ahead of the November 1 INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points The INDIA bloc is preparing for a major rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas claims 10 lakh people would attend the rally, alleging authorities are trying to obstruct participants from reaching Delhi.

The rally is part of a campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A symbolic public impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar, postponed from Friday to Saturday due to rain, will precede the November 1 rally.

Congress leader Udit Raj alleged that police and government are creating hurdles, including pressuring traders' organisations to oppose the rally.

Preparations for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan were in full swing on Friday, with Communist Party of India-Marxist Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas claiming that 10 lakh people would come to Delhi and alleging that authorities were trying to prevent participants from reaching the national capital.

The rally, which will begin around 11 am, is part of the opposition bloc's campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities and cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

People are expected to start arriving in Delhi from the night of October 31, while Delhi Police has permitted the gathering between 10 am and 5 pm.

Rally Preparations And Allegations Of Obstruction

Brittas, who visited the venue, said preparations are in full swing. He said the November 1 gathering would be a turning point in the country's political history.

"Tomorrow, we will conduct the public impeachment (of CEC). Day after tomorrow, on November 1, we will hold a historic rally. It would be a turning point in the history of this country. Ten lakh people will come to Delhi," he said.

Alleging that the government and its agencies were trying to prevent people from entering Delhi, he said, "Heinous measures are being adopted by the Government of India and its agencies, Central paramilitary forces and Delhi Police to block people entering Delhi. Whatever may be their tactics, we will not budge."

Opposition Leaders Speak Out

CPI-M general secretary M A Baby said people would begin arriving in the capital on the night of October 31 and the rally would be addressed by INDIA bloc leaders and invited civil society representatives.

"Leaders of the INDIA bloc parties and other invited civil society leaders would address the refusal of Narendra Modi government to remove the vote thief, Mr Gyanesh Kumar, from his position," Baby said.

He said the government's refusal to act would lead to more massive struggles across the country. The opposition would also continue its agitation to reclaim Jantar Mantar as a site for public protests.

"To restore Jantar Mantar as a site of protest, we would continue our struggle. Thousands of Jantar Mantars would be erected in all corners of India," he said.

CPI-M MP V Sivadasan said thousands of people will participate in the rally and arrangements are being made to accommodate the expected gathering.

"Opposition parties and intellectuals, citizens' organisations, and representatives of different mass and class organisations will participate in this rally. These rallies will create a new history of political movement," he said.

He said people's unity would challenge the BJP and RSS, adding that the era of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would 'come to an end'.

Challenges And Pre-Rally Events

Congress leader Udit Raj said preparations are on, and alleged that the police and the government were creating hurdles.

He said traders' organisations were being approached to oppose the rally.

"An attempt is being made to disrupt the rally through traders' organisations, whereas we are holding it in the interests of traders as well," he said.

Raj said traders had suffered due to demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and they were being pressured through tax-related mechanisms.

"There is GST, VAT, income tax and various other ways to harass them, but they are being made to speak (against the rally). Otherwise, traders will also benefit from this rally. They will get freedom and business will also take place," he said.

Asked about Delhi Police permitting the programme only from 10 am to 5 pm, Raj said, "We will conclude within that time. There is no need to worry about it."

Traders' associations have raised objections to the rally being held ahead of Diwali, citing the possible impact of traffic restrictions on businesses around Ramlila Maidan.

The November 1 rally will be preceded by a symbolic public impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar, which the INDIA bloc has postponed from Friday to Saturday in view of rain in Delhi.

The programme will be held at 3.30 pm at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's official residence, with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar scheduled to preside over the proceedings.

Kharge is expected to move the motion, while Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will deliver the concluding remarks.

At least 30 speakers representing 21 political parties, besides civil society members and people affected by the SIR exercise, are expected to participate.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has also extended support to the November 1 rally.

The outfit, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, said it would support organisations fighting for free and fair elections and reiterated its demand for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.