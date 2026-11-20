India has reaffirmed its long-standing support for the Palestinian cause by voting in favour of key resolutions at the UN General Assembly, addressing self-determination, refugee aid, and the illegality of Israeli settlements.

FILE IMAGE: Palestinian children sit next to the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Key Points India voted in favour of a UNGA resolution affirming the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, including an independent State of Palestine.

India supported a resolution for the continuation of the UNRWA's work, which provides services for Palestine refugees.

The UNGA adopted a resolution, backed by India, stating that Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Syrian Golan are "illegal and an obstacle to peace".

Palestine's Ambassador to India highlighted India's historical support for the Palestine Liberation Organisation and the two-state solution.

India has voted in support of resolutions in the UN General Assembly on Palestine, including on Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, East Jerusalem and the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

The 193-member UN General Assembly voted on resolutions pertaining to Palestine on Wednesday.

India's Stance On Palestinian Self-Determination

India voted in favour of the UNGA resolution 'The right of the Palestinian people to self-determination', which was adopted with 162 votes in favour and eight against and similar abstentions.

The resolution reaffirmed the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine.

It urged all States and the specialised agencies and organisations of the United Nations system to continue to support and assist the Palestinian people in the early realisation of their right to self-determination.

Support For Palestine Refugees And UNRWA

India voted in favour of a resolution on 'Operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)' that reaffirmed the necessity for the continuation of the work of the UN agency and the importance of its "unimpeded operation and provision of services, including emergency assistance, for the well-being, protection and human development of the Palestine refugees..."

The resolution was adopted with 143 votes in favour, nine against, including by Israel and the United States, and 20 abstentions.

A resolution on 'Palestine refugees' properties and their revenues' reaffirmed that the Palestine refugees are entitled to their property and to the income derived therefrom, in conformity with the principles of equity and justice.

It urged the Palestinian and Israeli sides, as agreed between them, to deal with the important issue of Palestine refugees' properties and their revenues within the framework of the final status peace negotiations.

This resolution was adopted with 155 nations voting in favour, including India, nine against and similar abstentions.

Condemnation Of Israeli Settlements

The UNGA also adopted the resolution 'Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan' that reaffirmed that the Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan are "illegal and an obstacle to peace and economic and social development".

It reiterated its demand for the immediate and complete cessation of all Israeli settlement activities in all of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan, and calls in this regard for the full implementation of all the relevant resolutions of the Security Council.

India was among the 143 nations that voted in favour of the resolution, while Israel and the United States were among the 11 that voted against. Seventeen countries abstained.

India's Historical Ties With Palestine

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to India Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh told reporters that Palestine has an historical relationship with India.

He said India was the very first non-Muslim and non-Arab country to recognise the Palestine Liberation Organisation as the sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and to recognise the state of Palestine.

"We have had a good relationship with India in the past, now, and I'm pretty sure in the future. And India is supporting and backing the Palestinian two-state solution, of course, and the Palestinian in the United Nations," he said.