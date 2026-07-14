India backs 14 nations' reminder to China over South China Sea claims

India has firmly reiterated its commitment to international law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, backing a pivotal 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling against China's extensive territorial claims.

IMAGE: There have been growing concerns over China's sweeping claims of sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India advocates for freedom of navigation and unimpeded commerce in the South China Sea.

New Delhi supports the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling that rejected China's expansive claims.

India emphasises peaceful resolution of maritime disputes in accordance with UNCLOS.

The stance aligns with a joint statement from the US, UK, and other nations.

Concerns persist over China's sweeping sovereignty claims in the resource-rich region.

India on Tuesday called for upholding the freedom of navigation, overflight and unimpeded commerce in the South China Sea, and backed a 2016 ruling by an international arbitral tribunal that rejected Beijing's extensive territorial claims over the resource-rich region.

New Delhi's remarks on the South China Sea dispute came two days after the US, the UK and a dozen other Western and Asian countries reminded China about the tribunal's verdict that its expansive claims in the region are illegal.

India's Stance On Maritime Law

A joint statement was issued by the US, the UK and 12 other nations on July 12 commemorating the landmark verdict by the tribunal established in The Hague under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. China had rejected the ruling.

"India's position on the South China Sea issue is well known. We emphasise the importance of upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, other lawful uses of the sea, and unimpeded commerce consistent with international law, as reflected in UNCLOS (UN Convention on the Law of the Sea)," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing. He was asked about the joint statement.

"We re-affirm that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with UNCLOS, and reiterate that the award rendered 10 years ago by the arbitral tribunal is a significant milestone and the basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties," he said.

International Concerns Over China's Claims

There have been growing concerns over China's sweeping claims of sovereignty over all of the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons.

Several countries in the region including Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei, have counterclaims. India has been pitching for a rules-based order in the region including through upholding adherence to international law, especially the UNCLOS.

Global Opposition To Destabilising Actions

Apart from the US and the UK, the other countries to sign the joint statement were: the Philippines, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Germany, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovenia.

"We reiterate our strong opposition to any destabilizing or unilateral actions including by force or coercion that threaten peace and stability in the region," they said.

The countries also underlined the importance of "freedom of navigation and overflight as well as other internationally lawful uses of the sea as reflected in UNCLOS".

They also called for resolution of the territorial disputes peacefully based on the 1982 UN convention on seas. The nations also expressed "strong opposition to the use of coast guard, military and maritime militia forces to harass, obstruct, intimidate lawful operations by other states at sea or in the air and in so doing endanger the safety of personnel and fishermen and seriously degrade regional peace and security".