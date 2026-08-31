India Assures Nepal Of More Power

'In the wake of this tragedy, India will provide power to Nepal if and when the requirement for the same is communicated to India as per their needs.'

IMAGE: Power lines sag over a mud-covered street as flood debris engulfs buildings in Nepal where devastating floods have disrupted electricity supply and damaged critical infrastructure. Photograph: RSS Nepal/video grab/ANI Photo

In the aftermath of last week's flash floods in Nepal that have cut off 550 megawatt (Mw) of its power capacity, India is set to provide the neighbouring country with any additional power that it may require in advance to cope with the tragedy, a top power ministry official told Business Standard.

Key Points India is ready to provide Nepal with additional electricity after flash floods cut 550 MW of the neighbouring country's power generation capacity.

Nepal has sought advance import approvals from India starting September to offset generation deficits caused by the disaster.

Officials said the 400 MW drop in power imports from Nepal will not affect India's domestic electricity supply or grid stability.

Nepal Seeks Advance Power Imports

"It is learnt that Nepal has sought advance import approvals from India effective September in view of the generation deficits caused by this [natural] disaster.

"The relevant authorities are processing these requests," the official said.

"In the wake of this tragedy, India will provide power to Nepal if and when the requirement for the same is communicated to India as per their needs," he added.

550 MW Capacity Hit

The cut in hydropower flows from Nepal to India is unlikely to have any discernible impact on New Delhi's domestic supplies, officials added.

The impact of the flash floods -- which had severely damaged several hydropower projects -- on India's power grid is minimal and fully manageable.

Flash floods in the Trishuli and Lhende Khola river basins on August 26 caused severe local infrastructure damage and disrupted power generating stations in Nepal.

Prior to this, Nepal had a total installed and operational power generation capacity exceeding 4,200 Mw.

India Grid Impact Limited

Senior Indian power ministry officials said domestic generation capacity in Nepal has now seen a reduction of 550 Mw due to damaged facilities, and cross-border power flow to India is currently down by 400 Mw from previous peak levels of around 950-1,000 Mw.

India imports electricity from Nepal, particularly during the monsoon months when hydropower generation is higher.

"We do not foresee any requirement for exceptional emergency procurement or alternative arrangements to balance domestic demand," a senior official said.

"India's vast national grid capacity and robust generation reserve margins are capable of absorbing a temporary shortfall of 400 Mw seamlessly without disrupting grid stability or retail supply," the senior official added.

Cross-Border Link Operational

Major cross-border transmission corridors, such as the high-capacity 400 kilovolt Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur link with a transfer capacity of 1,000 Mw, remains operational as usual, the senior official said.

Moreover, key projects being executed by Indian central public sector undertakings, or CPSUs -- including the under-construction 900 Mw Arun-3 and 669 Mw Lower Arun Hydro Electric Projects in the Arun river basin -- are located in an unaffected catchment area. These remain on schedule without disruption, according to an official.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff