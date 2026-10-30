India's Ambitious Semiconductor Roadmap For 2047

India is strategically positioning itself to become a global semiconductor powerhouse by 2047, focusing on self-reliance and leadership in next-generation chip technologies to bolster national sovereignty and economic strength.

Key Points India aspires to emerge as a globally competitive, dependable, and technologically self-reliant semiconductor powerhouse by 2047, with leadership in selected next-generation chip technologies.

The vision encompasses the development of a vibrant and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem, generation of high-value employment opportunities, and delivery of inclusive societal benefits.

The DRDO led a thematic session on 'Semiconductors & Next-Generation Chips' at the ESTIC 2026 conclave from October 27-29, exploring emerging technologies and enabling indigenous solutions.

Semiconductor technology is a critical enabler of national sovereignty, economic strength, and digital security, playing a key role in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Achieving technological self-reliance in semiconductors requires comprehensive capabilities in chip design, fabrication, testing, industrial-scale production, and resilient supply chains.

India aspires to emerge as a globally competitive, dependable and technologically self-reliant semiconductor powerhouse by 2047, with leadership in selected next-generation chip technologies, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The vision encompasses the development of a vibrant and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem, generation of high-value employment opportunities and delivery of inclusive societal benefits, it said.

India's Semiconductor Ambition

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) participated in the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam from October 27-29.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the conclave with the theme 'Creative Minds, Catalysing Science, Empowering Society' was jointly organised by 12 ministries and departments under the guidance of the principal scientific adviser to the government of India, the ministry said in a statement.

The event showcased cutting-edge research, deep-tech breakthroughs, and thought-provoking discussions with Nobel laureates, global experts, policymakers and emerging leaders, igniting a new era of scientific leadership, it said.

DRDO's Role In Chip Development

The DRDO, as one of the key organisers, led the thematic session on 'Semiconductors & Next-Generation Chips'.

Chaired by B K Das, Director General, Electronics and Communication Systems (ECS), the session brought together eminent leaders from the industry, academia, indigenous chip-development ecosystem and defence electronics.

"The discussions explored emerging developments in semiconductor technologies, purpose-built artificial intelligence (AI) system-on-chips (SoCs), intelligence at the silicon edge and the evolving microprocessor landscape, the statement said.

The session also highlighted DRDO's evolving role in enabling industries and startups to develop game-changing solutions, accelerate next-generation chip design and strengthen indigenous core technologies.

"India aspires to emerge as a globally competitive, dependable and technologically self-reliant semiconductor powerhouse by 2047, with leadership in selected next-generation chip technologies," the ministry said.

The DRDO outreach stall at ESTIC 2026 showcased key initiatives, achievements, research programmes and contributions of the ministry towards science, technology and innovation.

It featured a diverse range of indigenous technologies developed by DRDO laboratories, including advanced communication systems, quantum technology prototypes, extreme-cold-weather clothing, PRABALA female full-body protector, passive and powered exoskeletons, portable hybrid energy management systems, high-power pulse laser diodes and scramjet engine technology, the statement said.

Importance Of Semiconductor Self-Reliance

Semiconductor technology is a critical enabler of national sovereignty, economic strength and digital security. It plays a key role in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and Aatmanirbhar Bharat by strengthening indigenous technological capabilities, the ministry said.

From communication devices and advanced sensing systems to sophisticated defence platforms, semiconductor chips determine the performance, efficiency and reliability of modern technologies.

Beyond chip manufacturing, technological self-reliance requires comprehensive capabilities in chip design, fabrication, testing, industrial-scale production and resilient supply chains, it said.