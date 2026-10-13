India advises caution to citizens in Saudi, cancels flights

Amidst an evolving security situation in Saudi Arabia, marked by drone and missile attacks from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, India has issued a comprehensive advisory urging its nationals to remain calm and vigilant, while also addressing flight suspensions and assistance for those affected.

IMAGE: General view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 12, 2026. Photograph: File Photo/Riyadh

Key Points India has issued an advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain calm and vigilant due to an evolving security situation, including drone and missile attacks.

An Indian national was killed and 11 others were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10.

Major Indian carriers have suspended flight operations to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina until October 17, 2026.

The Indian Embassy and Consulate General have opened 24x7 control rooms to provide assistance to affected nationals.

Saudi authorities will not fine Indian nationals on visit/tourist/Umrah/business visas who overstay due to flight unavailability, but advise prompt exit once flights resume.

India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain calm and stay vigilant in view of an evolving security situation in the Gulf kingdom. Saudi Arabia has been facing a series of deadly drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Advisory for Indian Nationals

"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in case of an aerial attack, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels," the Indian Embassy said in its latest advisory. The mission also advised Indian nationals "to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events."

The advisory came after an Indian national was killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10, which also left several people injured, including 11 Indian nationals. India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia attended the funeral of Mohammed Yousef Ali, who was killed in the attack and offered condolences to his family.

"The funeral rites of late Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the Riyadh airport attack, were completed on October 12, 2026, in Riyadh, as per the wishes of his family. Ambassador and Embassy officials attended the funeral," the Indian mission said. It said among those injured, four persons currently remain in the ICU, 4 are receiving medical care in the normal ward, while 3 persons have been discharged.

"The Embassy officials continue to visit the hospitals where the injured Indian nationals are receiving medical treatment, and are in constant touch with their family members and providing all possible support," the Indian mission said.

Flight Operations and Assistance

Regarding the suspension of operations at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Indian mission said the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced the suspension of operations. "Flight operations at other major airports such as Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina are continuing but face some disruptions," it said.

Indian carriers have also suspended operations to Saudi Arabia. "Air India and Air India Express flight operations to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah have been suspended until October 17, 2026, as per the information available at 1345 hrs on October 13 (Saudi time). Akasa Air has suspended flight operations to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, 2026, as per the information available at 0900 hrs on October 13 (Saudi time)," the mission said.

"Indigo Airlines has suspended flight operations to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina until October 17, 2026, as per the information available at 0940 hrs on October 13 (Saudi time)," it said. Scheduled flights by Saudia Airlines continue to operate from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam-Lucknow sector, it said.

The embassy also advised Indian nationals to remain in regular contact with respective airlines and verify the latest status of their flights. "Indian nationals in emergency who wish to depart Saudi Arabia may also avail flights available from airports in neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain. However, it may be noted that this is subject to obtaining visa from the respective country as per their rules," it said.

Visa Overstay and Control Rooms

The Indian mission said that Saudi Authorities will not fine Indian nationals who have arrived in the kingdom on Visit/Tourist /Umrah/Business visas but were forced to overstay due to non-availability of flights. "However, it is important that people whose visas have expired should exit the Kingdom at the earliest as soon as flights become available," it said.

The Embassy has opened 24x7 Control Room to provide necessary assistance to Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia. Telephone: +966-1 1-488469 8002471234 (Toll free; Calls from within KSA only), WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (messages only) and Email: cw.rivadh@mea.gov.in

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah also issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims travelling to and from Jeddah and the holy city of Madinah. It advised Indian nationals, "particularly Umrah pilgrims travelling to and from Jeddah and Madinah, to remain in regular contact with their respective airlines and verify the latest status of their flights."

The mission advised Indian nationals to check with their airlines before proceeding to the airport and remain in close contact with their travel agents, tour operators and service providers regarding flight cancellations, rescheduling, alternative travel arrangements and accommodation, wherever required.

"The Consulate is in regular contact with the concerned airlines and local authorities to facilitate assistance to affected Indian nationals. Updates received from the airlines regarding flight operations, cancellations and rescheduling will be shared through the Consulate's official social media channels, as and when available," it said.

The Consulate said those requiring assistance may contact the Control Room (24x7) at the following numbers: Telephone: +966 12 2614093; +966 556122301 WhatsApp: + 966 536209704 Email:; pbskcgi@gmail.com.

Background

India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain calm and stay vigilant in view of an evolving security situation in the Gulf kingdom. Saudi Arabia has been facing a series of deadly drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in case of an aerial attack, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels," the Indian Embassy said in its latest advisory. The mission also advised Indian nationals "to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events."

The advisory came after an Indian national was killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10, which also left several people injured, including 11 Indian nationals. India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia attended the funeral of Mohammed Yousef Ali, who was killed in the attack and offered condolences to his family.

"The funeral rites of late Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the Riyadh airport attack, were completed on October 12, 2026, in Riyadh, as per the wishes of his family. Ambassador and Embassy officials attended the funeral," the Indian mission said. It said among those injured, four persons currently remain in the ICU, 4 are receiving medical care in the normal ward, while 3 persons have been discharged.

"The Embassy officials continue to visit the hospitals where the injured Indian nationals are receiving medical treatment, and are in constant touch with their family members and providing all possible support," the Indian mission said.

Regarding the suspension of operations at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Indian mission said the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced the suspension of operations. "Flight operations at other major airports such as Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina are continuing but face some disruptions," it said.

Indian carriers have also suspended operations to Saudi Arabia. "Air India and Air India Express flight operations to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah have been suspended until October 17, 2026, as per the information available at 1345 hrs on October 13 (Saudi time). Akasa Air has suspended flight operations to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, 2026, as per the information available at 0900 hrs on October 13 (Saudi time)," the mission said.

"Indigo Airlines has suspended flight operations to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina until October 17, 2026, as per the information available at 0940 hrs on October 13 (Saudi time)," it said. Scheduled flights by Saudia Airlines continue to operate from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam-Lucknow sector, it said.

The embassy also advised Indian nationals to remain in regular contact with respective airlines and verify the latest status of their flights. "Indian nationals in emergency who wish to depart Saudi Arabia may also avail flights available from airports in neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain. However, it may be noted that this is subject to obtaining visa from the respective country as per their rules," it said.

The Indian mission said that Saudi Authorities will not fine Indian nationals who have arrived in the kingdom on Visit/Tourist /Umrah/Business visas but were forced to overstay due to non-availability of flights. "However, it is important that people whose visas have expired should exit the Kingdom at the earliest as soon as flights become available," it said.

The Embassy has opened 24x7 Control Room to provide necessary assistance to Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia. Telephone: +966-1 1-488469 8002471234 (Toll free; Calls from within KSA only), WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (messages only) and Email: cw.rivadh@mea.gov.in

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah also issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims travelling to and from Jeddah and the holy city of Madinah. It advised Indian nationals, "particularly Umrah pilgrims travelling to and from Jeddah and Madinah, to remain in regular contact with their respective airlines and verify the latest status of their flights."

The mission advised Indian nationals to check with their airlines before proceeding to the airport and remain in close contact with their travel agents, tour operators and service providers regarding flight cancellations, rescheduling, alternative travel arrangements and accommodation, wherever required.

"The Consulate is in regular contact with the concerned airlines and local authorities to facilitate assistance to affected Indian nationals. Updates received from the airlines regarding flight operations, cancellations and rescheduling will be shared through the Consulate's official social media channels, as and when available," it said.

The Consulate said those requiring assistance may contact the Control Room (24x7) at the following numbers: Telephone: +966 12 2614093; +966 556122301 WhatsApp: + 966 536209704 Email:; pbskcgi@gmail.com.