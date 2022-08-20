News
India adds 13,272 Covid cases, positivity rate 4.21%

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 20, 2022 11:01 IST
India on Saturday logged 13,272 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,27,890, while the number of active cases came down to 1,01,166, according to Union health ministry data.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker inoculates a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at Rupajuli Tea Estate near Tezpur, in Sonitpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

The toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,27,289 with 36 fatalities, including six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 664 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.21 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.87 per cent, the ministry said.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,99,435, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent, it said.

So far, 209.40 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 30 new deaths include five each from Maharashtra and West Bengal; three each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Karnataka; two each from Bihar, Punjab and Rajasthan; and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
