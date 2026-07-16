Independence Day Freedom for Murder Convict Dara Singh?

Under the Odisha state premature release policy, prisoners whose death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment become eligible for remission after completing 25 years in prison, subject to recommendations by the Odisha State Sentence Review Board and approval by the state government.

Dara Singh has now spent more than 26 years in prison.

IMAGE: Dara Singh. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The Supreme Court has directed the Odisha government to decide within one month on the remission plea of Dara Singh, convicted for the 1999 murders of Graham Staines and his sons.

Dara Singh has served over 26 years in prison and is eligible for premature release under Odisha's state policy for prisoners whose death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment.

The 1999 murders of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two young sons by a mob led by Dara Singh triggered widespread outrage and international attention.

Gladys Staines, Graham's widow, famously forgave the killers and continued humanitarian work in Odisha before returning to Australia in 2004.

The Odisha State Sentence Review Board's recommendation and the state government's approval will determine if Dara Singh, now 63, walks free.

More than 27 years after one of India's most shocking hate crimes, the man convicted for it could soon be released from prison.

The Supreme Court has directed the Odisha government decide within one month the remission plea of Ravindra Pal, also known as Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the 1999 burning to death of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons.

Earlier, the court had, on March 19, 2025, directed the Odisha government to decide Singh's plea within six weeks.

The matter has now been listed for August 19, while the state government considers his request for premature release.

If the Odisha State Sentence Review Board recommends remission on the grounds of good behaviour, and the state government approves it, Dara Singh could walk free.

Who is Dara Singh?

Dara Singh, whose real name is Rabindra Kumar Pal, became one of the country's most controversial criminals after being accused of leading a violent mob that killed Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons.

At the time of the incident, Singh was widely reported to have been associated with the Bajrang Dal.

However, senior Bajrang Dal leader Pratap Sarangi denied that Singh was a member of the oganisation, saying there was no person by the name of Dara Singh in the Odisha branch.

Who was Graham Staines?

Graham Stuart Staines was an Australian missionary who had spent more than three decades serving people affected by leprosy and working among tribal communities in Odisha.

By 1999, he had become a familiar figure in the region through his humanitarian work. He lived with his family in India and was widely known for running programmes for people suffering from leprosy.

What happened on the fatal night?

On the night of January 21, 1999, Staines and his sons -- Philip, aged 10, and Timothy, aged 6 -- were sleeping inside a station wagon in Manoharpur village in Odisha's Keonjhar district after attending a Christian gathering.

According to the prosecution, a mob led by Dara Singh surrounded the vehicle and set it on fire.

As the victims tried to escape, members of the mob allegedly prevented them from coming out by using sticks and other weapons.

All three were burned alive inside the vehicle.

The killings triggered outrage across India and around the world, drawing international attention to violence against Christians in the country.

Why Staines Was Targeted

According to investigators, Dara Singh and his associates accused Graham Staines of converting members of Odisha's tribal communities to Christianity through unethical or forced means.

Dara Singh after his arrest said, 'My fight is against conversions, but I did not want to kill the Australian missionary.'

What happened after Graham Staines died?

An FIR was registered at Anandpur police station on January 23, 1999.

The investigation was initially carried out by the Odisha crime branch before being transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation on March 29, 1999.

While dozens of people were arrested shortly after the attack, Dara Singh remained absconding for nearly a year.

He was finally arrested on January 31, 2000, from a forest in Keonjhar district, although some reports at the time suggested he had surrendered before the police.

Of the 50 people arrested during the investigation, 37 were acquitted within the next few years.

Punishment and Gladys Staines's Forgiveness

In September 2003, a CBI court sentenced Dara Singh to death and awarded life imprisonment to 12 others.

However, in 2005, the Orissa high court commuted Singh's death sentence to life imprisonment.

It also acquitted 11 of the other convicts, leaving only Mahendra Hembram's conviction intact.

In 2011, the Supreme Court upheld Dara Singh and Hembram's life sentences. The court described the crime as horrific but held that the evidence did not justify resorting to the death penalty.

What happened to Gladys Staines?

Following the murders, Gladys Staines became known around the world for her extraordinary response.

Instead of expressing hatred or seeking revenge, she publicly forgave those responsible for killing her husband and two young sons.

IMAGE: Gladys Staines with her family. Photograph: Rediff Archives

She chose to continue the humanitarian work that the family had dedicated their lives to in Odisha, serving people affected by leprosy and working among tribal communities.

For more than five years after the killings, Gladys remained in India despite the personal tragedy.

In July 2004, she finally returned to Australia.

Before leaving, she said she wanted to be with her 91-year-old ailing father, who was waiting for her, and also wanted her daughter Esther to pursue higher education in Australia.

The Staines family had been associated with the Indian Evangelical Mission, which ran the Mayurbhanj Leprosy Home in Baripada.

They also worked among tribal communities in Manoharpur, the same region where Graham Staines and his sons were murdered.

Why is Dara Singh seeking release now?

Under the Odisha state premature release policy, prisoners whose death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment become eligible for remission after completing 25 years in prison, subject to recommendations by the Odisha State Sentence Review Board and approval by the state government.

Dara Singh has now spent more than 26 years in prison.

In his remission plea filed before the Supreme Court in 2024, Singh said he had repented for his actions and described the crime as something committed in a 'fit of youthful rage'.

He was 37 years old when he was arrested. He is now 63.

Where is Dara Singh lodged?

Dara Singh is currently lodged in the Keonjhar District Jail in Odisha, where he has remained since his arrest in 2000.

The possibility of his being set free appears stronger now than before.

One reason is that Mahendra Hembram, the only other person whose conviction ultimately stood in the case, was released on April 16, 2025, after being granted remission.

Now, the Odisha government must decide Dara Singh's plea after considering the recommendation of the State Sentence Review Board.

The final decision will determine whether one of the most controversial convicts in modern Indian criminal history is released after serving more than a quarter of a century behind bars.

On July 14, 2026, Tuesday, the Supreme Court told the Odisha counsel: 'Let him also celebrate Independence Day. You must take a decision by August 15.'