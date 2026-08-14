Independence Day 2026: 1,057 personnel awarded Gallantry, Service Medals

Discover how the Centre honoured 1057 Police, Fire Service, Home Guard, and Correctional Services personnel with Gallantry and Service Medals this Independence Day, recognising their exceptional bravery and distinguished contributions to national security.

IMAGE: Tri-service personnel during a full-dress rehearsal ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/X

Key Points The Centre awarded a total of 1057 Gallantry and Service Medals to various personnel this Independence Day.

301 Medals of Gallantry were specifically given to Police and Fire Service personnel for acts of bravery.

A significant 197 Gallantry Medals were awarded to personnel serving in Left Wing Extremism affected regions.

92 President's Medals for Distinguished Service and 664 Medals for Meritorious Service were also conferred.

Awards recognise conspicuous acts of gallantry, distinguished records, and devotion to duty across various services.

The Centre on Friday said it has awarded 301 Medals of Gallantry to Police and Fire Service personnel this Independence Day. Of this total, 197 were given to those who served in the Left Wing Extremism region, the government said in a statement.

In all, 1057 personnel of Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services have been felicitated with Gallantry and Service Medals this Independence Day.

Recognising Acts Of Gallantry

"The Gallantry medal is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous act of Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned," the statement read.

Among the recipients of the Gallantry Medal, 272 are police personnel and 29 are fire service personnel, it said.

"Among the majority of the 301 Gallantry Awards, 197 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 51 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region, 12 personnel from North-East and 41 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action," it said.

Distinguished And Meritorious Service Awards

In addition, the Centre has announced the felicitation of 92 police personnel with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM).

"Out of 92 PSM, 83 have been awarded to Police Service, 04 to Fire Service, 03 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 02 to Correctional Service," the statement said.

The award is given for special distinguished record in Service, it said.

The Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty, it said.

The government has awarded 664 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), of which 606 were given to Police, 28 to Fire Service, 18 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 12 to Correctional Service.