3 sisters take tricolour to India's 'silent village' in J-K

In a heartwarming display of patriotism, three mute sisters from Jammu and Kashmir's remote 'Silent Village' of Dhadkai have taken the initiative to stitch and distribute over 150 tricolours, bringing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to their community ahead of Independence Day.

IMAGE: Image used for representational purpose only . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three mute sisters from Dhadkai, Reshma Bibi, Parveen Kousar, and Saira Khatoon, initiated a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in their remote village.

They insisted on stitching tricolours, refusing to eat until their father provided the necessary fabric.

The sisters have distributed over 150 national flags, bringing the campaign to Dhadkai, a village previously untouched by the initiative.

Dhadkai, located at 9,150 feet, is known as the 'Silent Village' due to over 90 residents having congenital hearing and speech impairments.

Their patriotic effort has inspired villagers, fostering a sense of pride and participation ahead of Independence Day.

Three mute sisters from Jammu and Kashmir's Dhadkai, widely known as the "Silent Village of India", refused to eat unless their father gave them what they wanted -- cloth to make the tricolour, which they would distribute in their village ahead of Independence Day.

Reshma Bibi (26), Parveen Kousar (24) and Saira Khatoon (22) have so far distributed more than 150 national flags, joining the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and helping ensure that the national flag reaches homes across the village.

Bringing the Tricolour to Remote Dhadkai

Until now the 'tiranga' campaign had not reached Dhadkai, a remote hilltop village in J-K's Doda district.

Dhadkai, which is at an elevation of 9,150 feet above sea level and lacks road connectivity, is home to a population of roughly 2,000, all belonging to the tribal Gujjar community.

More than 90 residents have congenital hearing and speech impairments, giving it the sobriquet of "silent village".

A Father's Pride and Daughters' Determination

The sisters' father, Reham Ali, is very proud. He said his daughters conveyed their determination to stitch the flags, insisting that he bring the required fabric for them.

"I was in the meadows with my sheep, and when I returned home, they made it clear through their gestures that they wanted the tricolour cloth. They were so determined that they even refused to eat until I agreed to fulfil their demand. I went to the market, bought the fabric and handed it to them," he said.

"In the past five days, they have stitched and distributed more than 150 tricolours. I am immensely proud of my daughters and what they have accomplished," the beaming father said.

Inspiring the Community

Locals said although they were aware of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign since its first edition in 2022, it had so far not reached Dadhkai-B, with the remote village perched on a steep hillside.

Jamat Danish, who lives next to the sisters' home, said the village's four-year wait to see the tricolour flying from its rooftops had finally come to an end.

Over the decades, the villagers have developed a unique sign language of their own, understood by the residents who communicate in it with ease.

"They have brought life to what was otherwise a sleepy village," Danish said, adding that almost every rooftop is now adorned with the tricolour, while children can be seen waving the national flag with pride.

Village elder and former sarpanch of Dadhkai-B, Haji Abdul Latief (75), was among those who received bundles of tricolour from the three sisters.

He said their initiative had brought a sense of pride and participation to the remote village.

"It is heartwarming to see that despite their disability, our daughters have shown such determination and made the entire village proud. Their effort will surely inspire others," Latief said.

"They have shown what a true sense of belonging means, how patriotism can be practised, and how love for the nation can be expressed-without uttering a single word," he said.