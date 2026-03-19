UP Government to Pay ₹50,000 Over False Criminal History Report Delaying Release

The Allahabad High Court has mandated the Uttar Pradesh government to compensate a man after a false police report regarding his criminal history caused an unjust delay in his release, highlighting critical issues within the state's criminal justice system.

Key Points Allahabad High Court orders Uttar Pradesh government to pay ₹50,000 compensation for providing incorrect criminal history information.

The false information led to a 15-day delay in the release of a man arrested for car theft, despite the court granting him bail.

The court acknowledged the mistake was due to negligence by the investigation officer, possibly due to workload.

The Additional Director General of Police admitted the mistake and highlighted the ease of tracing criminal history through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS).

The court directed the director of prosecution to ensure sufficient staff to utilise the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) to prevent future delays.

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay an amount of Rs 50,000 to a man after police submitted incorrect information about his criminal antecedents to oppose his bail plea, resulting in a delay of 15 days in his release.

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal was hearing the bail plea of Furkan, who was arrested in November last year in a case related to the theft of a car.

The court granted him bail by an order dated March 10.

However, Furkan's counsel also sought an order against the police department, stating that his client could have been released on bail on February 23 but he remained in jail for 15 more days as police had claimed that he had a criminal history of 12 cases, instead of five.

Court's Observations and Rulings

The court noted that the incorrect information was supplied by the investigation officer (IO), adding that the accused has already explained the criminal history of five cases.

"Therefore, a compensation of Rs 50,000 shall be paid by the state to the applicant within a period of one month from today. From the perusal of the record, it is also clear that there was no mala fide on the part of the IO but there was a mistake because of his negligence that may be due to the workload on him," the court said on March 10.

ADG's Admission and System Improvements

After the accused contested the claim about his criminal history, the court summoned the additional director general of police (technical services) of Lucknow. Appearing in the court via video-conferencing on March 10, ADG Naveen Arora admitted the IO's mistake.

He also submitted that it is very easy to trace the criminal history of an accused through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS).

Arora further said that access to fetch the case diary through the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) was given to the joint director of prosecution at the high court but the officer refused to avail the facility due to a shortage of staff in his office.

The court then directed the director of prosecution to ensure sufficient staff in the joint director's office to enable him to avail the facility of fetching the case diary through the ICJS to prevent the delay in obtaining instructions.