Meta apologises for Zuckerberg's remarks on Indian elections

Meta India on Wednesday apologised for CEO Mark Zuckerberg's remarks during a podcast that the incumbent government in India lost power in the 2024 elections, and termed it an "inadvertent error".

IMAGE: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photograph: Courtesy Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook

Taking to X, Meta India's Vice President Shivnath Thukral wrote: "Dear Honourable Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw, Mark's observation that many incumbent parties were not re-elected in 2024 elections holds true for several countries, BUT not India."

"We would like to apologise for this inadvertent error. India remains an incredibly important country for @Meta and we look forward to being at the heart of its innovative future," he further said.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier called out the remarks made by Zuckerberg on the Joe Rogan podcast. "Mr. Zuckerberg's claim that most incumbent governments, including India in 2024 elections, lost post-COVID is factually incorrect," Vaishnaw had said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on January 13.

"As the world's largest democracy, India conducted the 2024 elections with over 640 million voters. People of India reaffirmed their trust in NDA led by PM @narendramodi Ji's leadership," said Vaishnaw, who is Minister for Information and Broadcasting as well as IT.

The minister had debunked Zuckerberg's remarks as misinformation, and made it clear that Meta must uphold facts and credibility.

"From free food for 800 million, 2.2 billion free vaccines, and aid to nations worldwide during COVID, to leading India as the fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's decisive 3rd-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust. @Meta, it's disappointing to see misinformation from Mr. Zuckerberg himself. Let's uphold facts and credibility," Vaishnaw had said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who heads the Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, had on Tuesday said that the panel will summon the firm following its chairman's comments that India's ruling dispensation lost the Lok Sabha election last year.

"My committee will summon Meta for this incorrect information. Incorrect information about any democratic country tarnishes its image. This organisation will have to apologise to the Indian Parliament and the people here for this mistake," Dubey said in a post on X.