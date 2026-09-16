IN-SPACe's Growing Role Raises ISRO Concerns

'IN-SPACe like an octopus is stretching its tentacles everywhere and choking ISRO.'

IMAGE: ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan, left, addresses a press conference. On the right: IN-SPACe Chairman Dr Pawan Goenka. Photograph: ANI Photo/Video Grab

Key Points ISRO scientists are baffled by IN-SPACe officials reportedly sitting on their promotion interview panels, a move described as unprecedented.

Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair stated that IN-SPACe Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka was part of an interview panel for senior scientists' promotions.

IN-SPACe Chairman Goenka reportedly interviewed a candidate for the chairman and managing director post of NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm.

Concerns are raised about IN-SPACe's expanding role, as its mandate is primarily to promote and authorise private-sector space activities, not interfere with ISRO's internal affairs.

Indian Space Research Organisation scientists -- current and retired -- are baffled, and for good reason.

Not because of the entry of private players and the competition, but because IN-SPACe officials are reportedly sitting on interview panels for the promotion of ISRO scientists and publicly announcing what ISRO would and would not do.

"It is unprecedented in the Indian space sector history. The interview panels for senior scientists are always chaired by the ISRO chairman. But a few months back IN-SPACe Chairman (Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka) was part of the interview panel," G Madhavan Nair, former chairman, ISRO, told this correspondent.

According to Nair, IN-SPACe officials were on the interview panels for the promotion of scientists to the 'SG' cadre -- those who have put in 15 or more years of service.

"IN-SPACe like an octopus is stretching its tentacles everywhere and choking ISRO,” Nair charged.

"IN-SPACe is purely a parallel vertical to promote and authorise space activities of the private sector. It has no role to interfere with ISRO's activities."

"Officials of IN-SPACe are there in ISRO employees promotion committees. How can IN-SPACe decide on the promotion of ISRO employees? How this has happened is not clear," fumed another retired ISRO chairman, not wanting to be quoted.

Speaking to this correspondent on the condition of anonymity, a leader of an employee association said IN-SPACe officials sitting on promotion interview panels had started this year.

"Whether their presence is official or unofficial is not known," he said.

External Experts Vs IN-SPACe Involvement

Having external domain experts on its interview panels is not new for ISRO.

The space agency also maintains a database of such experts.

The issue, therefore, is not whether an outsider can sit on an ISRO promotion panel, but whether an official of IN-SPACe -- whose mandate is centred on promoting, enabling and authorising private-sector space activities -- should be involved in evaluating the career progression of ISRO scientists.

If the presence of IN-SPACe officials is official, the question is who authorised it and under what rules.

If it is unofficial, the question is how an IN-SPACe official became part of the promotion process in the first place, Nair and others wonder.

That distinction assumes significance as IN-SPACe's role in the wider Department of Space ecosystem appears to be expanding.

IN-SPACe's Expanding Mandate

According to a news report, IN-SPACe Chairman Goenka interviewed a shortlisted candidate for the post of chairman and managing director of NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the Department of Space's commercial arm mandated to commercialise ISRO's rocket technologies. And the search for another candidate to head NSIL has restarted.

The reported involvement in the selection of the head of NSIL, coupled with the reported presence of IN-SPACe officials in ISRO promotion panels, raises a larger question about the expanding role of the organisation within the Department of Space.

IN-SPACe was set up as a single-window nodal agency, with its own cadre, to promote, enable and authorise space activities of non-government private entities (NGPEs).

Even where regulators have a role in senior appointments, that role is defined by the regulatory framework.

IN-SPACe has not been formally designated as the regulator for the Indian space sector.

The question here is whether its mandate provides any institutional basis for its officials to participate in ISRO's internal promotion process.

IN-SPACe Chairman Dr Goenka didn't respond to queries from this correspondent on the issues raised by the two former ISRO chairmen and the leader of an employee association.

ISRO Chairman Dr Narayanan too did not respond to the questions sent by this correspondent.

For ISRO scientists, the immediate question is more specific: Who decides their professional future, under what authority, and why should an organisation created to promote and authorise privatesector space activity have a role in that decision?

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff