In Rio, BRICS to echo India's voice on terror, condemn Pahalgam attack

The BRICS leaders' declaration to be unveiled at the grouping's annual summit in Rio de Janeiro is set to forcefully denounce the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and call for a firm approach to unitedly confront the challenge of terrorism in line with India's expectation.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit, in Kazan Russia, October 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The formulations in the declaration in reference to terrorism is going to be to our "satisfaction", Dammu Ravi, secretary (economic relations) in the external affairs ministry said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit in the Brazilian city on July 6 and 7. India will be the grouping's chair for the next year.

The prime minister is travelling to Brazil and four other nations -- Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and Namibia -- from July 2-9. The focus of the tour is to shore up bilateral cooperation in areas of critical minerals, defence and security, trade, digital public infrastructure and energy.

Ravi told a media briefing that Modi's participation in the BRICS summit will be an expression of India's solidarity with the bloc and it will be a great opportunity for him to connect with the leaders of the Global South.

"There is no contradiction in the way the members have come out with their understanding, sympathy and solidarity with India on Pahalgam I think this has been very well captured in the (leaders) declaration and all the members are very sensitive to this matter," he said.

"There is also a broader understanding on how to deal with this menace of terrorism and no one should be spared in dealing with it. I think that is very well captured," he said.

"When you get the declaration, you will see the language is much to our satisfaction," Ravi added.

BRICS brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade. The BRICS declaration is also expected to feature a reference to the Iran-Israel conflict.

The senior diplomat said four concrete "deliverables" are expected from the BRICS summit that included global governance and artificial intelligence, a framework declaration on climate finance and a partnership for the elimination of socially determined diseases.

Asked about Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin deciding to skip the summit, Ravi only said it will be a key forum for India to continue pushing for interests of the Global South. Ravi indicated that the BRICS summit could also deliberate on the issue of carrying out trade settlements in national currencies.

"Countries in the Global South are also looking at alternatives. It is not a de-dollarisation issue. Countries are also doing trade settlements in national currencies. This has been going on for quite sometime," he said.

Ravis said BRICS is bringing some understanding on how important it is to have alternative mechanisms to do trade and projects in national currencies.

"It is a process and we are confident that it will get traction in days to come," he said.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

After the BRICS summit, Modi will also undertake a bilateral visit to Brazil to explore ways to deepen cooperation in areas of defence, trade and energy.

Brazil is interested in India's Akash air defence systems as well as in getting offshore patrol vessels, Secretary (East) in the external affairs ministry P Kumaran said. Both sides may also explore possible cooperation in the civil nuclear energy sector as well, he added.

Kumaran said cooperation in the critical minerals and energy sectors will be a key focus during Modi's visit to Argentina.

In the first leg of the visit, Modi will undertake a visit to Ghana from July 2 to 3. This will be the prime minister's first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana.

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with the president of Ghana to review the strong bilateral partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration.

It will be the first prime ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades. The prime minister will also address Ghana's parliament.

From Ghana, Modi will travel to Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day visit from July 3 to 4. It will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country since 1999.

In the third leg of his visit, Modi will visit Argentina from July 4 to 5. The prime minister will hold wide-ranging talks with President Javier Milei to further enhance the India-Argentina partnership in key areas including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment.

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Brazil from July 5 to 8. For the state visit to Brazil, PM Modi will travel to Brasilia. In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia.