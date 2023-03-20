News
In Karnataka Rahul offers unemployed graduates Rs 3000 dole

In Karnataka Rahul offers unemployed graduates Rs 3000 dole

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 20, 2023 17:34 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called on party leaders in the state to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party with unity, as he exuded confidence of "sweeping" the forthcoming Karnataka assembly polls with absolute majority.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi upon their arrival in Belagavi, Karnataka, March 20, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

He also announced unemployment allowance for the youth, as the party's fourth poll guarantee, on coming to power.

 

The Congress has already announced three poll ‘guarantees' -- 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), and 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya).

Addressing a public rally at Belagavi in northern Karnataka, Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led Central government, saying "this country belongs to everyone, does not belong to two to three selected, it is not Adani's".

"Select people, who are BJP's friends, are getting all the benefits. It is leading to corruption," the Wayanad MP alleged.

Gandhi and All India Congress Committee president M Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from the state, said an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month would be given for graduates and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders for two years in the event of the party gaining power in the state, where assembly elections are due by May.

Gandhi attacked the Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka, dubbing it as the "most corrupt government".

"It is a 40 per cent commission government," he claimed.

The Congress, on coming to power, will fill up all the government job vacancies in Karnataka, he asserted.

Exuding confidence in the party winning the assembly election, Gandhi said: "All Congress leaders will fight the Karnataka assembly election united, Congress will sweep this election."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
