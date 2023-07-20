News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » In historic rejig, Dhankhar inducts 50% women in RS panel

In historic rejig, Dhankhar inducts 50% women in RS panel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 20, 2023 23:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a historic move, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday reconstituted the panel of vice chairpersons of the Parliament's Upper House with half of them being women.

IMAGE: PT Usha (right) is among the Rajya Sabha members who are the new vice-chairpersons nominated by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar (left).  Photograph: PTI Photo

The House members are informed that the panel of vice chairpersons has been reconstituted with effect from July 17, 2023, he said.

 

Among the Rajya Sabha members who are the new vice-chairpersons are PT Usha, S Phangnon Konyak, Fauzia Khan, Sulata Deo, V Vijaysai Reddy, Ghanshyam Tiwari, L Hanumanthaiah and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

"Members will be happy to note that 50 per cent of vice-chairpersons happen to be women," the chairman said.

Incidentally, all the women members nominated to the panel are first term parliamentarians and Konyak is the first ever woman from Nagaland to be elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

"This is the first time in the history of the Upper House that equal representation has been given to women members in the panel of Vice Chairpersons," an official statement from the vice president's office said.

As per Rajya Sabha rules, "The chairman shall, from time to time, nominate from amongst the members of the Council a panel of not more than six vice chairmen, one of whom may preside over the Council in the absence of the chairman and the deputy chairman when so requested by the chairman, or in his absence, by the deputy chairman."

A vice-chairperson nominated under sub-rule (1) shall hold office until a new panel of vice-chairperson is nominated, the rules say.

Usha, a Padma Shri awardee and a renowned athlete, was nominated to Rajya Sabha in July, 2022.

Konyak belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

She is the first woman to be elected as Member of Rajya Sabha from Nagaland in April, 2022 and the second woman from the state to be elected to either House of the Parliament or the state assembly.

Fauzia Khan, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April, 2020, while Sulata Deo from Biju Janata Dal was elected to the Upper House in July, 2022.

In another notable development, the Rajya Sabha Chair has become fully digital.

The Rajya Sabha Chair will be using electronic tablets for matters related to the conduct of business in the House, attendance in the House, details of members speaking and other relevant information, the statement said.

Soon after the Rajya Sabha met after an hour's adjournment, the chairman greeted the House members on their birthdays, wishing Rajmani Patel of the Congress, and Laxmikant Bajpayee and Sangeeta Yadav, both of the BJP.

"On my own and your behalf I wish them a long, healthy and happy life and be ever in the service of the nation," he said.

Dhankhar also said that he has received a letter dated April 11, 2023, from Luizinho Faleiro, a Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal, resigning from his seat, which he has accepted.

"I have accepted his resignation with effect from April 11, 2023," the chairman informed the House.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
It's time to deliver on women's bill, say female MPs
It's time to deliver on women's bill, say female MPs
Kavitha leads hunger strike over Women's Quota Bill
Kavitha leads hunger strike over Women's Quota Bill
Naveen moves resolution for 33% women quota in Parliament, assemblies
Naveen moves resolution for 33% women quota in Parliament, assemblies
Ashes Photos: Crawley hammers historic knock
Ashes Photos: Crawley hammers historic knock
Govt asks Twitter to pull down Manipur women's video
Govt asks Twitter to pull down Manipur women's video
Ad-hoc panel members favoured two-stage trials
Ad-hoc panel members favoured two-stage trials
Messi pops up in group chat!
Messi pops up in group chat!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why more women are needed in Parliament

Why more women are needed in Parliament

Pakistan has more women MPs than India

Pakistan has more women MPs than India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances