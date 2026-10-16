In dry Bihar, cop shot dead by liquor smugglers

In dry Bihar, a police constable was tragically shot dead by suspected liquor smugglers in Nalanda, while five other police personnel were injured in a separate attack during anti-liquor operations, highlighting the ongoing challenges of prohibition enforcement.

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Key Points A police constable, Ajit Kumar, was allegedly shot dead by liquor smugglers in Nalanda district on Wednesday night during a chase.

The incident occurred when an Excise Department team was pursuing a liquor-laden pickup truck near a flyover in Pawapuri-Giriyak area.

In a separate event on Wednesday, five police personnel, including an SHO, were injured in Bagaha, West Champaran, after being attacked by locals during an arrest in a liquor supply case.

The attackers in Bagaha freed one of the men arrested by the police, leading to an FIR and three arrests.

Bihar maintains a strict prohibition on the storage, transportation, sale, and consumption of liquor.

A police constable was allegedly shot dead by suspected liquor smugglers in Nalanda district of dry Bihar, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place near a flyover in Pawapuri-Giriyak area on Wednesday night when an Excise Department team, of which police constable Ajit Kumar was also a part, was chasing a liquor-laden pickup truck, they said.

The liquor smugglers allegedly opened fire at the chasing Excise team, and Kumar sustained gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in Pawapuri and later referred to Patna, where he died during treatment.

Smugglers Ambush Excise Team

Excise Superintendent Sanjay Kumar Chaudhary said, "The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) at its Patna headquarters received a tip-off that a large consignment of liquor was being transported to Nalanda from Jharkhand, following which a special team from Patna, along with local excise and police personnel, launched a raid.

The liquor-laden pickup had crossed Kharat Mor in Nawada district when the team began chasing it. The personnel attempted to intercept and surround the vehicle near a flyover on the highway in Pawapuri-Giriyak area, he added.

During the operation, the smugglers opened fire at the chasing team, and Kumar was hit, Chaudhary said, noting that they managed to escape.

The injured constable was taken to Bhagwan Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences in Pawapuri, but doctors referred him to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) due to his critical condition.

He later died during treatment in the medical establishment at the state capital, the official said.

Excise and police personnel have launched a manhunt to nab those involved in the incident, he said.

Storage, transportation, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited in Bihar.

Police Attacked In Separate Incident

Meanwhile, five police personnel, including a station house officer (SHO), were injured after a police team was attacked by locals while attempting to arrest two men in a liquor supply case in Bagaha in West Champaran district.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Wednesday in the Naurangiya police station area, with the attackers allegedly freeing one of the men arrested by the police.

"A five-member police team, including me, had gone to arrest Nagendra Been and Bhulan Been on warrants in a liquor supply case. We arrested Bhulan Been," Naurangiya SHO Raj Raushan said.

During the operation, around a dozen people confronted the team. They surrounded the personnel, engaged in a scuffle, tore the SHO's clothes and forcibly freed Nagendra Been, officials said.

Police personnel from several stations later reached the spot and brought the situation under control, they added.

An FIR was registered and three persons, Raushan Kumar, Pradeep Kumar and Rambriksha Chaudhary, were arrested, police said.