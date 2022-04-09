News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » In bizarre robbery, 60-feet-long steel bridge stolen in Bihar

In bizarre robbery, 60-feet-long steel bridge stolen in Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 09, 2022 19:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 60-feet-long steel bridge was dismantled and stolen by a group of men posing as government officers in Bihar's Rohtas district, police said on Saturday.

The bridge, weighing 500 tons, was built over the Arrah canal in Amiyawar village in Nasriganj police station area in 1972, they said.

A group of men, posing as officers of the Irrigation Department, dismantled the defunct bridge with the help of gas-cutters and earthmovers over three days, police said.

 

By the time the locals realised what was happening and informed the police, they had fled with the scrap, said Subhash Kumar, the Station House Officer of Nasriganj police station.

"It appears that the whole operation was executed with the help of unwitting local officials of the Irrigation Department," he said.

A case was registered and a hunt was on to nab those behind the incident, Kumar said.

Scrap dealers in the district have been alerted about the incident, he said.

"The bridge was too old and declared dangerous some time back. A new concrete bridge was constructed adjacent to the old one, and that is currently used by the locals," said Mantu Singh, a resident of the Amiyawar village.

Taking a dig at the government over the incident, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said the thieves were inspired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP leaders.

"If BJP and Nitish Kumar can steal the government of Bihar, then what is a bridge?" he said, apparently referring to Kumar's Janata Dal-United severing ties with the Rashtriya Janata Dal to form a government with BJP in the state in 2017.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Sorry didn't know': Thief returns COVID-19 vaccines
'Sorry didn't know': Thief returns COVID-19 vaccines
WTF News! It's Weird, True and Funny
WTF News! It's Weird, True and Funny
Victim of financial data THEFT? Read This!
Victim of financial data THEFT? Read This!
Indian student shot dead in Canada
Indian student shot dead in Canada
After Mumbai, XE variant of Covid detected in Gujarat
After Mumbai, XE variant of Covid detected in Gujarat
Imran govt challenges SC order over no-trust vote
Imran govt challenges SC order over no-trust vote
Silverwood named Sri Lankan men's team head coach
Silverwood named Sri Lankan men's team head coach
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Football legend Maradona's watch found in Assam

Football legend Maradona's watch found in Assam

Bihar mass cheating: 300 arrested, Rs 4.16 lakh in fines collected

Bihar mass cheating: 300 arrested, Rs 4.16 lakh in fines collected

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances