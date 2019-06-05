News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » In a first, BJP takes control of Bengal civic body

In a first, BJP takes control of Bengal civic body

June 05, 2019 10:05 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday took control of the Bhatpara Municipality, its first civic body in West Bengal, after a majority of its Trinamool Congress coucillors switched over to the BJP, days after the Lok Sabha polls results are announced.

The tenure of the civic body is till 2020, when it will go to polls.

 

In the board meeting, the BJP bagged 26 votes in the civic body of 34 wards, marking the passing of control from the state's ruling party TMC to the BJP.

The remaining eight councillors were absent.

Sourav Singh, nephew of Barrackpore Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh, was elected as a new chairman of the Bhatpara Municipality in North 24 Parganas district.

Arjun Singh, a former four-time TMC MLA, had wrested Barrackpore from his old party.

He was also the chairman of the Bhatpara municipality since 2010 till April.

Arjun Singh, who had switched over to the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls, was removed from the post of municipality chairman in April in a secret ballot after a no confidence motion was passed against him.

The no confidence against Singh was brought by some of the TMC councillors and Singh lost it by a margin of 21-11.

However, he turned the tables on the TMC after his victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Hindu, tribal votes boost BJP's best Bengal tally

Hindu, tribal votes boost BJP's best Bengal tally

Mamata faces huge task of keeping flock together

Mamata faces huge task of keeping flock together

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use