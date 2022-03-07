News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » In 50-min call with Putin, Modi stresses on Indians' evacuation

In 50-min call with Putin, Modi stresses on Indians' evacuation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 07, 2022 16:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed to him the importance of the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine's Sumy at the earliest, official sources said.

IMAGE: Indian students stranded in Ukraine receive humanitarian assistance from Red Cross Ukraine in coordination with the Indian World Forum in Sumy . Photograph: ANI Photo

Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

The prime minister also appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including in Sumy, they said.

 

Earlier, Russian authorities said it would begin a ceasefire on Monday and open "humanitarian corridors" in key Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.

In phone talks that lasted for 50 minutes, Modi also urged Putin to hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams, the sources said.

They said the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine, adding that Putin briefed Modi on the status of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian teams.

It was the third telephonic conversation between the two leaders after the military conflict began in Ukraine 11 days back.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Can they understand what they put students through?'
'Can they understand what they put students through?'
Uttam's Take: Please EVACUATE Us!
Uttam's Take: Please EVACUATE Us!
'We can die in Russian bombing. Help us!'
'We can die in Russian bombing. Help us!'
Rhea Shimmers In Silver
Rhea Shimmers In Silver
SEE: Kohli's gesture for disabled fan
SEE: Kohli's gesture for disabled fan
Sadik Thangal to succeed brother as IUML Kerala chief
Sadik Thangal to succeed brother as IUML Kerala chief
Buddhist Who May Bring Home The Oscar
Buddhist Who May Bring Home The Oscar
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Students should have been told to leave weeks ago'

'Students should have been told to leave weeks ago'

Indians stuck in Sumy 'confused' after MEA advisory

Indians stuck in Sumy 'confused' after MEA advisory

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances