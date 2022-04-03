News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Imran to remain in power for next 15 days: Former minister

Imran to remain in power for next 15 days: Former minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 03, 2022 20:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Imran Khan will remain in power for another 15 days, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Sunday, hours after the former cricketer-turned-politician, in a controversial move, got the National Assembly dissolved.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photograph: PTV Grab/ANI Photo

In a statement, the former security czar of the country said that he met Khan, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, after he recommended dissolution of the lower house of Parliament and called for snap elections.

Rasheed said that the next general elections in the country would not be held via electronic voting machines.

 

He said that the Opposition should be happy that the electronic voting machines are not being used in the next general elections.

"I met the Prime Minister and I think Imran Khan will remain Prime Minister for 15 more days," said Rasheed, adding that he was constantly saying that elections were the right way forward amidst the political turmoil.

On Khan's advice, President Arif Alvi approved the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The Opposition parties, which had tabled a non-trust motion against Khan, have criticised the move as 'unconstitutional' and have approached the Supreme Court.

The next election in Pakistan was due only in August 2023.

An official notification dissolving the National Assembly has been issued.

According to sources, elections will be held within 90 days, Geo News reported.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pakistan crisis: The road to Parliament dissolution
Pakistan crisis: The road to Parliament dissolution
Imran's yorker: Parliament dissolved, polls in 90 days
Imran's yorker: Parliament dissolved, polls in 90 days
Foreign conspiracy to topple Pak govt failed: Imran
Foreign conspiracy to topple Pak govt failed: Imran
6 dead, several injured in shooting in California
6 dead, several injured in shooting in California
Curfew in Karauli after communal clashes, SIT formed
Curfew in Karauli after communal clashes, SIT formed
Imran's yorker: Parliament dissolved, polls in 90 days
Imran's yorker: Parliament dissolved, polls in 90 days
Protests intensify in Lanka despite nationwide curfew
Protests intensify in Lanka despite nationwide curfew
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Pak SC forms 5-member bench over dissolution of Parl

Pak SC forms 5-member bench over dissolution of Parl

Imran surprises Oppn, but pushes Pak into uncertainty

Imran surprises Oppn, but pushes Pak into uncertainty

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances