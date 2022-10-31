News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Imran March Proved Fatal For Sadaf Naeem

Imran March Proved Fatal For Sadaf Naeem

By REDIFF NEWS
October 31, 2022 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Imran Khan's 'true freedom march', that began in Lahore on Friday, October 28, 2022, proved fatal for journalist Sadaf Naeem, who was crushed by the former Pakistan prime minister's container vehicle on Saturday.

 

IMAGE: Imran addresses supporters before beginning his march to Islamabad, October 28, 2022. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Imran gestures to his supporters. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Imran waves Pakistan's national flag. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A supporter carries a placard during the march. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Imran on the move. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mohammad Naeem, Sadaf Naeem's husband, sits in an ambulance during her funeral in Lahore, October 31, 2022. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People carry Sadaf Naeem's coffin during her funeral. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People carry the coffin, wrapped in the national flag. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners at the funeral. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man comforts Sadaf Naeem's father. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Pakistan EC disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan for 5 yrs
Pakistan EC disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan for 5 yrs
Imran Khan Is On The March!
Imran Khan Is On The March!
Wasn't dangerous when in govt, but I'll be now: Imran
Wasn't dangerous when in govt, but I'll be now: Imran
SC orders removal of two-finger test to confirm rape
SC orders removal of two-finger test to confirm rape
10 Haircare Mistakes To Avoid
10 Haircare Mistakes To Avoid
Recipe: Halloween Bites
Recipe: Halloween Bites
Wallclock/e-bike maker bagged the Morbi bridge deal
Wallclock/e-bike maker bagged the Morbi bridge deal
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Imran Khan halts long march as female journalist dies

Imran Khan halts long march as female journalist dies

Army Angry With Former Puppet Imran Khan

Army Angry With Former Puppet Imran Khan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances