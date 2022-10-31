Imran March Proved Fatal For Sadaf Naeem

Imran Khan's 'true freedom march', that began in Lahore on Friday, October 28, 2022, proved fatal for journalist Sadaf Naeem, who was crushed by the former Pakistan prime minister's container vehicle on Saturday.

IMAGE: Imran addresses supporters before beginning his march to Islamabad, October 28, 2022. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Imran gestures to his supporters. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Imran waves Pakistan's national flag. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: A supporter carries a placard during the march. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Imran on the move. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Mohammad Naeem, Sadaf Naeem's husband, sits in an ambulance during her funeral in Lahore, October 31, 2022. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

IMAGE: People carry Sadaf Naeem's coffin during her funeral. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

IMAGE: People carry the coffin, wrapped in the national flag. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners at the funeral. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

IMAGE: A man comforts Sadaf Naeem's father. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com