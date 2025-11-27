Imran Khan in good health: Jail authorities dispel rumours

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is in 'completely good health inside Adiala Jail', the jail authorities said on Thursday, rejecting rumours on social media about his medical condition.

IMAGE: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan. Photograph: Courtesy: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on X/ANI Photo

"The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has been informed regarding Imran Khan's health. All necessary care is being provided to the PTI chief," the Adiala Jail administration said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.

Several social media accounts on X have shared unverified claims of Imran Khan's death, with some foreign media also reporting on the alleged rumours about his health.

The trend 'Where is Imran Khan?' was also trending on X on Thursday morning.

There is no truth to the rumours being circulated on social media about his medical condition, the statement said.

The development comes as Imran Khan's three sisters have been repeatedly denied a meeting with him for the last six weeks, leading them to question the whereabouts of the ex-prime minister. they also staged sit-ins outside the Adiala jail.

The Adiala Jail administration further clarified that reports about shifting Imran Khan from Adiala Jail are entirely baseless.

"Imran Khan is in Adiala Jail and is healthy. The social media rumours about his transfer are unfounded," the jail administration said.

The PTI has demanded that the government lift the undeclared ban on Imran Khan's meetings and immediately arrange a meeting between the former premier and his family.

In a statement issued early on Thursday on X, the PTI demanded that the current government and the interior ministry clearly dismiss and clarify the rumour and immediately arrange a meeting between Imran Khan and his family.

"A formal and transparent statement should be issued on behalf of the state regarding the health, security and current status of Imran," the party demanded.

It further called on the state to investigate those responsible for spreading rumours of a sensitive nature and demanded that the facts be presented before the nation.

"The nation will not tolerate any uncertainty regarding the status of Imran Khan. The government is directly responsible for protecting Imran's security, human rights and constitutional rights," the PTI said.

The party vowed to take every legal and political step to counter these rumours and bring the truth to light.

PTI leader Meher Bano Qureshi, who is also the daughter of former foreign minister and PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said on X that rumours regarding Imran Khan's health were concerning.

"The government is responsible for Khan sahib's safety and is duty-bound to issue a statement updating the nation. As far as putting an end to these rumours goes, the best, most credible way possible is to allow Khan sahib's sisters, lawyers and party members to meet with him," Qureshi said.

Interestingly, Adiala Jail comes under the administrative control of the Punjab government of Maryam Nawaz.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, daughter of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, has already stated that she has no control over Khan's meetings.

Earlier, Khan claimed that an army Colonel is in charge of the Adiala Jail matters.