Imran Khan apologises after Bombay HC says OCI holders can't protest

The Bombay high court has clarified that the fundamental right to protest is reserved for Indian citizens, lambasting US citizen and OCI cardholder Imran Khan for his participation in a recent demonstration.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Imran Khan being detained by the Mumbai police on October 10, 2026 . Photograph: Reuters

Key Points The Bombay high court on Monday criticised US citizen and OCI cardholder Imran Khan for participating in a protest.

The court stated that the fundamental right to protest is exclusively available to Indian citizens.

Imran Khan's counsel immediately submitted an unconditional apology and an undertaking that the actor would not participate in any future protests.

The high Court extended its order keeping the FRRO notice, which asked Khan to leave the country by October 28, in abeyance until the next hearing on December 7.

The Bombay high court on Monday lambasted actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, for participating in a protest over the CEC-SIR issue, and said the fundamental right to protest is available only to Indian citizens, prompting him to tender an unconditional apology.

Bombay High Court Clarifies Protest Rights for OCI Holders

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said the magnanimity of India is such that a US citizen holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card is first issued a notice, asking him to leave the country, instead of deporting him forthwith.

Khan's counsel Venkatesh Dhond immediately tendered an undertaking that the actor would not participate in any protest in the future and also submitted an unconditional apology.

The bench then posted Khan's plea challenging the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) notice, asking him to leave the country by October 28 for participating in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR issue in Mumbai last month, for further hearing on December 7.

The high court extended its earlier order keeping the notice in abeyance until then.