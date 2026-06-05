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How Gurugram Man Drugged Flatmates, Stole Rs 6 Lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 20:49 IST

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Gurugram Police have apprehended a 28-year-old man who allegedly drugged his flatmates and stole nearly Rs 6 lakh, revealing a pattern of similar crimes orchestrated through OLX ads and fake online identities.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Gurugram Police arrested Deepak Maurya for drugging and robbing flatmates of nearly Rs 6 lakh.
  • Maurya used OLX ads seeking room partners to target victims, gaining trust before administering intoxicating substances.
  • Police recovered laptops, mobile phones, debit/credit cards, SIM cards, and cash from the accused.
  • Interrogation revealed Maurya committed similar crimes in Gujarat using fake identities.
  • His modus operandi involved creating fake online profiles to find tenants/flatmates, then drugging them to steal valuables.

The Gurugram Police has arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly robbed his flatmates of nearly Rs 6 lakh by drugging them, revealing a series of similar crimes he committed by responding to OLX ads seeking room partners, an officer said on Friday.

Four laptops, eight mobile phones, 14 debit and credit cards, two wrist watches, 15 SIM cards, intoxicating medicines and Rs 2.30 lakh in cash were recovered from his possession.

 

Modus Operandi Revealed

The accused, Deepak Maurya, alias Vikas Sharma, also allegedly committed a similar act in Gujarat, the police said. Maurya was arrested in connection with a robbery reported at Sector 65 Police Station on May 26.

According to the police, the complainant said Maurya had responded to an OLX ad he had posted seeking a flatmate, and came to Gurugram on May 21 to stay with him in Pyramid Urban Homes Society of Sector 67A. The same night, he alleged, Maurya mixed an intoxicating substance into his and his companion's food that rendered both unconscious.

When he came to, the complainant found their laptops, mobile phones, cash, debit and credit cards, identity documents and other valuables missing from the flat. Maurya allegedly used the cards to withdraw cash or make transactions, spending in all Rs 5.80 lakh.

Interrogation Uncovers Past Crimes

On Thursday, a police team arrested Maurya, a native of Adwar village of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. "During police interrogation, the accused disclosed that he used to create fake IDs/profiles on social media and various online platforms using false names and identities. He would establish contact with people, gain their trust and then reach their residence on the pretext of becoming a flatmate or tenant," the officer said.

After getting an opportunity, the officer said, Maurya would mix sleeping pills or intoxicating substances into food or drinks, render his victims unconscious and steal their valuables.

"During interrogation, the accused also revealed that he had committed a similar offence in the State of Gujarat using a fake identity. In this regard, a case involving theft/cheating had previously been registered against him at Police Station Bhilad, District Valsad in Gujarat. We are questioning the accused," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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