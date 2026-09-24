Kerala Immigration Firm CEO Detained Over Job Fraud Allegations

The CEO of Amster Overseas Private Limited, Parvathy Maya Shaji, has been detained in Kerala following allegations of widespread immigration fraud and cheating individuals with false promises of high-paying jobs abroad.

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Key Points Amster Overseas CEO Parvathy Maya Shaji detained at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Arrest linked to two cheating cases in Kochi involving alleged job fraud for overseas employment.

Victims reportedly paid Rs 4 lakh and Rs 6 lakh for promised jobs in Armenia and Poland.

Shaji's husband and other firm employees are also accused in the ongoing investigation.

Police expect more complaints and are checking for similar cases against the firm.

The CEO of an immigration firm was detained on Thursday after arriving from abroad at Thiruvananthapuram airport in connection with two cheating cases registered in Kochi, police said.

The arrested woman was identified as Parvathy Maya Shaji, CEO of Amster Overseas Private Limited, which has an office near Changampuzha Park in Edappally.

Investigation Into Alleged Job Fraud

Police said the two cases were registered at Palarivattom police station on complaints from two persons from Erumapetty in Thrissur and Mamala in Ernakulam district, who alleged that they were cheated after being promised jobs in Armenia and Poland, respectively.

The complainants paid Rs 4 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, respectively, from 2023 onwards to secure high-paying jobs abroad, police said.

Apart from Shaji, her husband Aneesh Menon, the firm's manager, and other employees have also been named as accused in the cases, police said.

Amster Overseas has offices at several places in Keralam, they said.

Police said Shaji was abroad when the cases were registered, and a lookout notice was subsequently issued against her.

On her arrival at Thiruvananthapuram airport, she was detained by Bureau of Immigration officials, who informed the police.

A police team from Kochi later reached the airport, took Shaji into custody and shifted her to Palarivattom police station, officials said.

With Shaji's arrest, more people are likely to come forward with complaints, officials said, adding that police were also checking whether similar cases had been registered against her at other police stations.