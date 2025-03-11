HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Immense work pressure, not cancer: Wife on GST official's suicide

Immense work pressure, not cancer: Wife on GST official's suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 11, 2025 16:47 IST

x

The wife of the deputy commissioner of Goods and Services Tax posted in Ghaziabad, who allegedly committed suicide, claimed that her husband was under "immense work pressure" and added that he did not have stage four cancer, the police said on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the police, the incident took place in Apex Athena Society on Monday when Sanjay Singh (59), who worked in the GST department in Ghaziabad, jumped from the 15th floor of a building around 11 am.

Singh's wife, Aparna Singh, told the reporters that he was under immense work pressure.

"He was a victim of the system. He did not have stage four cancer and I can prove it."

 

Dhananjay Singh, Sanjay Singh's cousin said that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer at an early stage and was cured.

Aparna Singh said, "He was a survivor and a very good cancer patient. He also helped his relatives to get treatment for cancer."

Dhananjay also claimed that Singh had been given an additional charge which he was not willing to do.

Sanjay Singh is survived by his wife and two sons.

The elder son works in Gurugram and his younger son is studying at a university.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mass family suicide in Kolkata? 3 found dead, 3 injured in car accident
Mass family suicide in Kolkata? 3 found dead, 3 injured in car accident
Agra techie ends life, blames wife in suicide video
Agra techie ends life, blames wife in suicide video
3 Out Of 5 Cancer Patients Die In India
3 Out Of 5 Cancer Patients Die In India
Family of 3 found dead in Kolkata, suicide suspected
Family of 3 found dead in Kolkata, suicide suspected
UP man kills self, accuses wife of harassment in suicide note
UP man kills self, accuses wife of harassment in suicide note

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Aamir Movies On OTT

webstory image 2

13 Tallest Temples Of India

webstory image 3

A Playlist Everyone Must Listen To!

VIDEOS

Experience the Magic of the Shikara Festival in Srinagar1:24

Experience the Magic of the Shikara Festival in Srinagar

Indian Diaspora welcomes PM Modi with Bhojpuri folk music in Mauritius1:05

Indian Diaspora welcomes PM Modi with Bhojpuri folk music...

Saudi Crown Prince receives Ukraine President Zelenskyy in Jeddah3:00

Saudi Crown Prince receives Ukraine President Zelenskyy...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD