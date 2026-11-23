Jamnagar police have made a significant breakthrough, seizing Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 72 lakh from a truck on the Jamnagar-Rajkot highway, leading to one arrest and a manhunt for three absconding smugglers.

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Key Points Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 72 lakh was seized from a truck near Dhrol town on the Jamnagar-Rajkot highway on Monday.

The truck driver, Bhagirath alias Bhago Katara, was arrested, while three other individuals involved in ordering and supplying the liquor are absconding.

A total of 72,000 liquor bottles in 1,500 boxes were confiscated, with the total value of seized property, including the truck, amounting to Rs 82.05 lakh.

The consignment originated from Bhilwara in Rajasthan, and a case has been registered under the Gujarat Prohibition Act.

Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 72 lakh was seized from a truck near Dhrol town on the Jamnagar-Rajkot highway, resulting in the arrest of its driver, while three persons allegedly involved in the smuggling operation are absconding, a police official said on Monday.

Details Of The Seizure

The truck was intercepted near a toll plaza at Soyal village on November 22 by Dhrol police on a tip-off that it was carrying a large consignment of liquor, Jamnagar Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police Meet Radalal said.

"A total of 72,000 bottles of liquor packed in 1,500 boxes were found in the truck. The value of the liquor is estimated at Rs 72 lakh. The truck valued at Rs 10 lakh was also seized along with a mobile phone and other items. The total value of the seized property stands at Rs 82.05 lakh," he said.

Truck driver Bhagirath alias Bhago Katara (23), a resident of Porbandar district, was arrested, while a probe has found that Alabhai Kodiyatar and Popat Kodiyatar, both residents of Ranpar village in Devbhumi Dwarka district, had ordered the liquor consignment, the Deputy SP said.

"Raju Marwadi from Bhilwara in Rajasthan was also found to be involved in supplying the stock. The truck had arrived from Bhilwara. Efforts are on to nab these three persons, who have previous cases registered against them under the prohibition law," Radalal said.

A case was registered under Gujarat Prohibition Act, he said.

Gujarat is a dry state where manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited.