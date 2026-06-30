IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms in Mumbai today

Mumbai is bracing for intensified monsoon rains and thunderstorms, as the India Meteorological Department issues a yellow alert and forecasts heavy showers for the city and its suburbs.

IMAGE: People walk along the sea-facing promenade at Marine Drive in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points IMD forecasts intensified heavy rains and thunderstorms for Mumbai and its suburbs.

A yellow alert has been issued, with potential for updates based on weather conditions.

Moderate rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours, with eastern suburbs receiving the highest.

High tides of 4.16 metres and 3.61 metres are expected.

Traffic is slow, but public transport services are operating normally.

Mumbai is gearing up for intensified rains, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting heavy showers and thunderstorms for the city and its suburbs on Tuesday, civic officials said.

As per the IMD forecast issued at 8 am, the city is likely to witness heavy rainfall and a generally cloudy sky, with a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places, they said.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert And High Tide Warning

Earlier, the IMD had issued a yellow alert for the city, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. It may update it later today, depending on the weather conditions.

The metropolis, however, received moderate rainfall during 24 hours, ending at 8 am. The eastern suburbs recorded the highest average rainfall of 40.62 mm, followed by the island city at 26.03 mm and the western suburbs at 22.47 mm, officials said.

A high tide of 4.16 metres is expected at 12.35 pm, while another high tide of 3.61 metres is likely at 12.20 am on Wednesday. Low tides are expected at 6.44 pm and 6.07 am on Wednesday.

According to civic officials, traffic was slow on city roads and public transport services were running normally.