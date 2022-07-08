News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, warns of 'extremely heavy' rains

IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, warns of 'extremely heavy' rains

Source: PTI
July 08, 2022 12:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Even as Mumbaikars got some respite from the downpour on Friday morning, the India meteorological department has issued a red alert for the city and its suburbs warning that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places during the day, the civic officials said.

IMAGE: Police personnel near Marine drive amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The met department also said that there is a possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph, they said.

 

After heavy rains in the city and its adjoining areas since Monday, the rain intensity started subsiding from Thursday afternoon.

In the 24-hour period ending 8 am on Friday, the island city (south Mumbai), its eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded average rainfall of 28.08 mm, 32.64 mm and 51.96 mm respectively, a civic official said.

The buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and local train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai,  were normally as there was no waterlogging anywhere. However, some suburban trains are slightly behind schedule, he said.

On Thursday, the IMD had issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar district indicating heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rains too at isolated places. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maha rains: Over 3,500 people shifted, NDRF deployed
Maha rains: Over 3,500 people shifted, NDRF deployed
Downpour floods Mumbai, normal life hit, more to come
Downpour floods Mumbai, normal life hit, more to come
Downpour causes landslide in Mumbai, IMD issues alert
Downpour causes landslide in Mumbai, IMD issues alert
Koffee With Karan: 5 BIG REVELATIONS
Koffee With Karan: 5 BIG REVELATIONS
'Remove Eknath Shinde': SC to hear Sena's fresh plea
'Remove Eknath Shinde': SC to hear Sena's fresh plea
Doctors fighting to save Abe: Japanese PM
Doctors fighting to save Abe: Japanese PM
NSE scam: CBI books ex-Mumbai CP for phone tapping
NSE scam: CBI books ex-Mumbai CP for phone tapping
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Day 4 of downpour in Mumbai, local trains delayed

Day 4 of downpour in Mumbai, local trains delayed

Not Niagara Falls, But Powai Lake

Not Niagara Falls, But Powai Lake

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances