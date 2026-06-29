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IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai; heavy rain, thunderstorms likely

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R June 29, 2026 22:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for the coming days, impacting daily life and travel.

IMAGE: A view of the Marine Drive amid rainfall, in Mumbai, June 29, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.
  • Mumbai to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for several days.
  • Rainfall expected through Friday, with a yellow alert for Tuesday.
  • Neighbouring Palghar district under red alert for extremely heavy showers.
  • Raigad district also under an orange alert for five days.

The India meteorological department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for Mumbai for the next few days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Mumbai Braces For Intense Monsoon Weather

According to the weather bureau's latest district-wise forecast, Mumbai is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated to a few places through Friday, with a brief respite on Tuesday, when the city moves to a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph.

For Monday and Wednesday, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated to a few places, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, while heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Thursday and Friday.

The department has issued a red alert for the neighbouring Palghar district for Monday, warning of extremely heavy showers and thunderstorms, and an orange alert for Raigad for five days.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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