Illinois teen planned to 'kill as many Indians as possible'

An alleged white supremacist plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis and the discovery of a disturbing manifesto.

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Key Points Alexandros Paporakis, 19, was arrested on October 11 for an alleged white supremacist plot to attack a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois.

Investigators recovered a manifesto titled 'Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)' outlining plans to kill Indians, Jewish people, and Black people.

Police found firearms, body armour, tactical equipment, and hundreds of rounds of rifle ammunition during the investigation.

Paporakis faces charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of weapons, with a court appearance scheduled for October 30.

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and the Indian government have condemned the alleged plot and called for thorough investigation.

An alleged white supremacist plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, involved a manifesto outlining plans to kill Indians and other minorities, firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and tactical equipment, according to investigators and media reports.

Alexandros Paporakis, 19, was arrested on October 11 after authorities received information about a potential attack targeting the Sri Venkateswara Swami Balaji Temple.

Details Of The Alleged Plot

Police recovered a document detailing the alleged attack plan, along with firearms, body armour, tactical equipment and hundreds of rounds of rifle ammunition, the Palatine Police Department said.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the manifesto attributed to Paporakis was titled 'Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)' and contained white supremacist and extremist views.

The New York Post reported that prosecutors alleged Paporakis had identified himself as a white supremacist and expressed eagerness to kill Indians.

The manifesto allegedly described Indians, Jewish people and Black people as 'subhumans' and outlined a plan to kill as many of them as possible.

Legal Action And Condemnation

Paporakis faces one count of making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony, and one count of unlawful possession of weapons.

A judge ordered him detained following a hearing on Wednesday, with his next court appearance scheduled for October 30, the New York Post reported.

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said he and his family were worshipping at the temple when the alleged attack was attempted. He called for action against anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy.

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus condemned the alleged plot, while the Indian government urged US authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.