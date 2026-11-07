Over 600 Cans Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Himachal

Himachal Pradesh's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, in a significant crackdown, seized over 600 cans of illicit liquor from two vendors in Solan district, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal alcohol trade across state borders.

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Key Points Himachal Pradesh's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau seized more than 600 cans of illicit liquor from two vendors in Solan district on Saturday.

The seized illicit liquor was meant to be sold in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, and was illegally sourced from Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh.

Inspections at liquor vends in Madhala and Kalu Jhanda villages in Baddi led to the recovery of 257 bottles and 354 bottles respectively, marked for sale outside Himachal.

A case has been registered against the salesman and owner of one vend under the relevant provisions of the Excise Act, with further investigation underway to establish the source and supply chain.

DGP Ashok Tewari appealed to the public to remain vigilant and actively cooperate with the Police by sharing credible information regarding illegal liquor trade and other unlawful practices.

Himachal Pradesh's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, in coordination with Excise Department officials, seized more than 600 and 60 cans of illicit liquor from two liquor vendors in Solan district, police said on Saturday.

The illicit liquor was meant to be sold in Chandigarh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, they said.

According to police, they inspected two liquor stores, following specific information about the sale of liquor illegally sourced from Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh.

Illicit Liquor Seizure Details

In the first inspection at a liquor vend in Madhala village in Baddi, the teams recovered 257 bottles of English liquor bearing markings indicating that it was meant for sale in Chandigarh and Punjab.

In a subsequent inspection, the team also searched another liquor vend at Kalu Jhanda village in Baddi, where they seized 354 bottles of liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh.

Ongoing Investigation And Public Cooperation

Following the action, the state vigilance registered a case against the salesman and owner of the vend at Police Station, State Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), Baddi, under the relevant provisions of the Excise Act.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari said the state vigilance is taking appropriate legal action in both cases, and further investigation is underway to establish the source, supply chain and possible involvement of other persons in the illegal sale and distribution of liquor.

Appealing to the people to remain vigilant and actively cooperate with the Police, the DGP urged them to promptly share credible information regarding illegal liquor trade, drug trafficking, corruption, organised criminal activities and other unlawful practices with the police.