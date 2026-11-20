Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a significant raid on Friday at Pomposh Hotel in Anantnag, seizing a substantial quantity of illicit liquor and charas powder, leading to an ongoing investigation into the contraband's origins.

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Key Points Police recovered illicit liquor and contraband from a hotel in Anantnag district on Friday.

Approximately 850 grams of charas powder and 120 bottles of Old Adventure Rum were seized.

The raid was conducted at Pomposh Hotel in Lal Chowk, operated by Sajad Ahmad Bhat.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended recipients.

A substantial quantity of illicit liquor and contraband substance was recovered from a hotel in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said on Friday.

Anantnag Police Operation

Acting on credible information, police obtained a search warrant and raided Pomposh Hotel in the Lal Chowk area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

The hotel is operated by Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Aneldoor in Anantnag, he said.

During the search, they recovered approximately 850 grams of charas powder and 120 bottles of Old Adventure Rum, which were seized as per procedure, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered at Saddar Anantnag police station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended recipients of the recovered contraband, he added.