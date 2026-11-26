Authorities in Faridabad have busted an illegal operation at a nutrition shop, seizing 17 types of allopathic medicines, including anabolic steroids and muscle enhancement injections, highlighting the ongoing crackdown on unauthorised drug sales.

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Key Points A joint team raided Fitness Anthem Nutrition in Faridabad's Jawahar Colony, seizing 17 types of allopathic medicines, including anabolic steroids.

The shop operator, Mukul Kaushik, failed to provide valid drug licenses or purchase documentation for the seized substances.

The raid followed a complaint received on August 25 via the 'Manas' portal regarding the illegal stocking and sale of banned steroids.

Seized drugs included Oxymetholone, Testosterone Enanthate, and Stanozolol, used for muscle growth and performance enhancement.

The Drugs Department is currently investigating the source, supply chain, and other individuals involved in the illegal business.

A joint team of the Drugs Department and the State Narcotics Control Bureau raided a nutrition shop in Jawahar Colony here and recovered 17 types of allopathic medicines, including anabolic steroids and injections for muscle enhancement, that were being illegally stored, an official said.

The shop operator failed to produce required drug licenses or purchase documentation for the sale and storage of these substances. The team has seized all the medicines, he said.

Illegal Steroids Seized In Faridabad Raid

According to officials, the Drugs Department received a complaint on its 'Manas' portal on August 25, alleging that the shop, Fitness Anthem Nutrition, was stocking and selling banned steroids and muscle-building drugs.

Acting on the complaint, the joint team inspected the shop on Wednesday evening, in the presence of its operator, Mukul Kaushik.

Investigation Into Supply Chain Underway

During the raid, officials found various types of allopathic medicines in the shop alongside nutritional supplements. These included both tablets and injections.

The seized items comprised 17 different types of drugs, including Oxymetholone, Testosterone Enanthate, Testosterone Propionate, Drostanolone, Boldenone, Methenolone, Nandrolone, and Stanozolol. These substances are used to increase muscle size and enhance physical performance, the officials said.

"The team requested the shop operator to produce a licence for the storage and sale of medicines, but he failed to provide any valid documentation. No records were found regarding the source from which the medicines were purchased or the channels through which they were supplied. Subsequently, the medicines were seized in the presence of independent witnesses, and a written statement was procured from the operator," said a senior official of the Drugs Department.

"Storing and selling allopathic medicines without a valid drug licence is a violation of regulations. The department is now investigating the source of the medicines, the supply chain, and the roles of other individuals involved in this business," said Sandeep Gahlan, an officer of the Drugs Control Department.