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Nanded Police Bust Illegal Sand Mining Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 09, 2026 16:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Nanded police have successfully intercepted a truck and seized a significant quantity of illegally excavated river sand, leading to the arrest of the driver for unauthorized resource extraction in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Nanded police seized five brass of illegally excavated river sand on Friday.
  • The sand, valued at approximately Rs 25,000, was being transported without valid permits.
  • The truck driver, Balaji Mohanrao Rathod, was apprehended around midnight on Thursday.
  • A case has been registered against the driver and vehicle owner under the BNS and Maharashtra Land Revenue Code.

Police have seized a large quantity of illegally excavated river sand along with the truck transporting the building material in Nanded district of Maharashtra, officials said on Friday.

The truck driver was also apprehended, they said.

 

Nanded Police Intercept Illegal Sand Transport

Acting on a tip-off, a specialized crime detection branch set up a dragnet at Markand Pati on the Vishnupuri-Wadpatta road stretch. Around midnight on Thursday, the team intercepted a suspicious tipper truck.

Upon an inspection of the vehicle carriage, the police discovered five brass (1 brass is 100 cubic feet) of illegally excavated river sand valued at approximately Rs 25,000, they said.

When pressed by the enforcement squad, the truck driver failed to produce a valid royalty receipt, transit pass, or any legal authorization permitting the transport of the sand. The driver, identified as Balaji Mohanrao Rathod (24), a resident of Babulgaon Tanda in Nanded district, was apprehended, according to officials.

Police have registered a case against Rathod and the vehicle's owner under relevant sections of the BNS and Maharashtra Land Revenue Code for theft and unauthorized extraction of natural resources.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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nanded policeillegal sand miningriver sand seizuremaharashtra land revenue codebalaji mohanrao rathod

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