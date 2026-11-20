Delhi Police have successfully busted an illegal parking racket near the iconic Red Fort, apprehending a man who was allegedly defrauding motorists by issuing fake Municipal Corporation of Delhi slips.

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Key Points An illegal parking racket was busted near Delhi's Red Fort on Friday.

Mohammad Naushad was arrested on Thursday for allegedly collecting money using fake MCD slips.

Police recovered Rs 1,300 in cash and a booklet of 100 fake MCD parking slips during the search.

Naushad's MCD licence for the parking facility was cancelled in August this year due to non-payment of dues.

Despite the cancellation, he allegedly continued operating the facility and collecting money from vehicle owners without valid permission.

An illegal parking racket was busted near Delhi's Red Fort with the arrest of a man allegedly collecting money from motorists using fake MCD slips, an officer said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Naushad, a resident of Shastri Park, was apprehended on Thursday, police said, adding that a case has been registered at Kotwali police station and further investigation is underway.

Investigation Details And Arrest

On November 19, police received information that a man was allegedly collecting parking charges from motorists by issuing slips bearing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) name despite not having valid authorisation to operate the facility.

Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot and spotted a man allegedly directing motorists to park their vehicles. On noticing the police personnel, he attempted to flee but was apprehended, the officer said.

"During a search, police recovered Rs 1,300 in cash and a booklet containing 100 parking slips marked "MCD Auth. SCT./BIKE PARKING". Of these, 18 slips had been used while 82 remained unused," the officer said.

During questioning, police found that Naushad had initially been granted an MCD licence to operate the parking facility for three years from December 17, 2024.

The civic body cancelled his licence in August this year due to non-payment of dues, police said.

Despite the cancellation, he allegedly continued operating the parking facility and collecting money from vehicle owners without valid permission.