A joint operation by police and the co-operation department in Beed district on Thursday led to the seizure of blank cheques and sale deeds, exposing an illegal moneylending operation under the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act.

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Key Points A joint police and co-operation department team conducted a raid in Beed district on Thursday.

The raid targeted illegal moneylending activities, seizing 55 blank cheques and 4 sale deeds.

The operation took place at the house of Rajabhau Sukhdev Kedar in Jivachiwadi.

The search was carried out under the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act.

Authorities urged citizens to report unlicensed moneylenders confidentially.

Blank cheques and sale deeds were seized in Beed district on Thursday after a joint team of the co-operation department and police carried out a raid to curb illegal moneylending, an official said.

During the raid at the house of Rajabhau Sukhdev Kedar at Jivachiwadi, the team seized 55 blank cheques, copies of 4 sale deeds, and suspected documents containing interest calculations, Kaij assistant co-operative registrar Sukhdev Neharkar said in a release.

"The search was conducted under the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act after a complaint of moneylending without a licence was received. Citizens must come forward and file confidential complaints to free themselves from the clutches of illegal moneylenders," he added.