How Deoria Police Uncovered A Major Liquor Smuggling Operation

Deoria police have successfully busted a significant illegal liquor smuggling operation, arresting two individuals and seizing a large consignment of Officers Choice brand alcohol destined for dry Bihar, highlighting ongoing efforts against illicit trade.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Deoria police arrested two individuals for smuggling illegal English liquor into Bihar.

Approximately seven dozen cartons of Officers Choice brand liquor were seized from a hidden compartment in a truck.

The arrests followed a tip-off, leading to the interception of the truck late Friday night.

Accused Anoop Chauhan and Arun Paswan, both from Siwan, Bihar, face charges under the Excise Act.

Authorities are actively questioning the suspects to dismantle the wider smuggling network.

Two persons were arrested after a joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Salempur Kotwali police here seized a truck carrying a large consignment of illegal English liquor allegedly being smuggled to Bihar, officials said on Saturday.

Around seven dozen cartons of Officers Choice brand liquor were recovered from a specially made hidden compartment above the driver's cabin of the truck, police said.

Police Intercept Smuggling Operation

Acting on a tip-off, police teams launched checking in the area and intercepted the truck coming from the Deoria side late Friday night, the officials said. During the search, the liquor was found concealed in the hidden box. The vehicle and the seized consignment were taken into custody, while the driver and cleaner were detained for questioning.

Salempur Circle Officer Manoj Kumar said the accused have been identified as Anoop Chauhan and Arun Paswan, both residents of Siwan district in Bihar. A case has been registered at Salempur police station under the Excise Act, and further legal action is underway, he said. Police are questioning the accused to trace other members of the smuggling network.