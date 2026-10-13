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Illegal Firecracker Unit Busted In Palwal, Accused Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 13, 2026 19:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Palwal police have successfully dismantled an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Inayatpur village, arresting the primary suspect and seizing a significant cache of illicit materials.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Palwal police busted an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Inayatpur village.
  • The main accused, identified as Arshad, was arrested for operating without a licence.
  • Police seized 768 packets of firecrackers and raw materials including 50 kg of oxidising agent, 29 sacks of charcoal, 10 kg of potassium, and aluminium powder late Monday evening.
  • The unit was operating from a tin shed inside the accused's house.
  • An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify other individuals in the supply network.

Palwal police have busted an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Inayatpur village and arrested the main accused, seizing hundreds of packets of firecrackers and raw materials used in their manufacture, officials said.

Raid Uncovers Illicit Operation

The police's anti-narcotics cell raided the unit on a tip-off late Monday evening and recovered 768 packets of matchbox firecrackers, 50 kg of an oxidising agent used in gunpowder, 29 sacks of charcoal, 10 kg of potassium and a carton of aluminium powder, police said.

 

The unit was being operated from a tin shed inside the accused's house, they said.

The accused, identified as Arshad, a resident of Inayatpur, was allegedly manufacturing and supplying firecrackers without a licence or permit. He failed to produce any valid documentation for the seized materials when asked by the police, a senior police officer said.

An FIR has been registered at Hasanpur police station, and further investigation is underway to identify and arrest other accused involved in the case and probe the alleged supply network, Palwal police spokesperson said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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