Illegal constructions above 4 floors to be sealed in Delhi

Following a tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan that claimed five lives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal constructions with more than four floors and vowed strict action against negligent officials.

IMAGE: JCB machines carry out rescue operations at the site of a building collapse at Satya Niketan in New Delhi. Photograph: Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has mandated the immediate sealing of all illegal constructions exceeding four floors.

Strict action, including dismissal, will be taken against MCD officials found responsible for allowing such illegal structures.

The decision follows a building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi, which has resulted in five fatalities.

An FIR has been registered against the alleged owner, Hariram, and others in connection with the Satya Niketan incident.

ABVP members protested outside MCD headquarters, demanding action on safety compliance in student accommodations.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has ordered that all illegal constructions with more than four floors be immediately sealed and warned that strict action will be taken against officials found responsible for allowing such structures to be built.

The decision came following the collapse of a five-storey building in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday, which resulted in the deaths of six individuals.

Immediate Action on Illegal Structures

"The culprits of the Satya Niketan building incident in Delhi will not be spared under any circumstances. All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal. These orders will be implemented with immediate effect," Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi wrote on X.

The MCD has made clear that structures meeting the specified criteria will be sealed without delay. The civic body has also placed responsibility on its officials, stating that those found guilty in connection with such constructions will face stringent action.

Satya Niketan Collapse and Aftermath

According to the police, the Delhi Fire Department received an alert regarding the incident at around 1:30 PM.

Following the information, emergency personnel and rescue teams were mobilised to the location to assess the situation and carry out search and rescue operations.

As of now, the death toll has risen to five in the Satya Niketan building collapse incident, while Delhi Police has registered an FIR against alleged owner Hariram and others in connection with the incident. Ten people have been rescued so far, police said.

Student Protests Over Safety

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members staged a massive protest outside the MCD headquarters located at the civic centre over student safety on Sunday.

ABVP activists registered their strong protest against MCD's negligence and apathy regarding safety compliance in paying guest (PG) accommodations across student-dominated areas. During the demonstration, protesters entered the MCD building premises and staged a dharna, demanding immediate and concrete administrative action.