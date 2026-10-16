Police Bust Illegal Call Centre In Lonavala, Arrest 20 For Defrauding Foreigners

Police in Lonavala, Maharashtra, have busted an illegal call centre, arresting twenty individuals involved in an elaborate scheme to defraud foreign nationals by impersonating major companies and threatening them with fabricated drug charges.

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Key Points Twenty persons were arrested on Friday for operating an illegal call centre in Lonavala.

The accused defrauded foreign nationals by impersonating representatives of reputed companies like Amazon and Google.

Victims were threatened with fake drug-related cases to extract banking and credit card details.

A raid on October 14 seized mobile phones, laptops, cash, and four-wheelers collectively worth Rs 36.41 lakh.

Cases were registered against the 20 persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Telegraph Act.

Twenty persons were arrested for allegedly operating an illegal call centre in Lonavala in Maharashtra's Pune district to defraud foreign nationals by posing as representatives of reputed companies and threatening them with fake drug-related cases, police said on Friday.

Modus Operandi Of The Fraud

The accused were apprehended during a raid conducted on October 14 at a bungalow in Nangargaon under Lonavala City police station limits, an official said.

"Mobile phones, laptops, cash and four-wheelers collectively worth Rs 36.41 lakh were seized. During the raid, several people were found using headphones, laptops and mobile phones to communicate in English and chat online," a Pune Rural police release said.

"When questioned, the occupants admitted that a call centre was operating at the premises but failed to produce a valid licence for it. Initial investigations revealed the accused used internet calls and various applications on laptops and mobile phones to contact citizens of the United States, Canada and other countries," it added.

The accused impersonated representatives of reputed companies like Amazon and Google by creating fake documents and identity cards to gain the trust of their targets and obtain their banking, credit card and ATM card details, the release said.

"The accused also allegedly threatened customers by claiming that narcotic substances had been found in parcels ordered by them and demanded money from them," the official said.

A case was registered against the 20 persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Telegraph Act, he added.