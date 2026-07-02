TMC leader's son's cafe demolished for encroachment

West Bengal authorities demolished an allegedly illegal cafe owned by the son of TMC leader Saokat Molla, highlighting the administration's firm stance against land encroachment.

IMAGE: TMC leader Saokat Molla. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An allegedly illegal cafe, Aranayer Kule, owned by Imran Molla, son of TMC leader Saokat Molla, was demolished.

The cafe was constructed allegedly by encroaching on the Matla river's sandbank in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

District administration issued multiple notices, but the structure was not removed by the stipulated deadline.

Police and central forces were deployed during the demolition exercise to ensure order.

The action was taken after local media reports highlighted the illegal construction, prompting an administrative inquiry.

A cafe, allegedly built on encroached land and owned by the son of TMC leader Saokat Molla, was demolished in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on July 2, Thursday, an official said.

He also claimed that the action was taken after the Molla's family did not remove the "illegal" structure in the Canning area, despite repeated notices.

The cafe, Aranayer Kule, allegedly run by Imran Molla, the son of the former TMC MLA, was constructed "illegally by encroaching the char (sandbank) of the Matla river", the official said.

Demolition Action Against Illegal Structure

The family members of Molla could not be reached for their comments.

The district administration had issued notices, asking the owner to remove the cafe structure by June 29, and warned that the authorities concerned would carry out a demolition exercise if the direction is not followed, the official said.

"While furniture was seen being removed from the cafe after the notices, the structure itself was not demolished within the stipulated time, prompting the administration to step in," he said.

A large contingent of police personnel and central forces were deployed outside the cafe during the exercise, he said.

Administration's Stance On Encroachment

A district official, who supervised the demolition exercise, said the structure had come up illegally on government land.

"A complaint was received regarding this. After a hearing, the owner was given time to remove the structure. Since he failed to act within the period, the demolition was carried out following government norms," he said.

The matter had first come to light after local media reported on the "illegal" cafe, following which the administration examined documents related to the land and ordered its demolition.