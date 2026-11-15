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Bareilly Police Bust Illegal Arms Unit, Four Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 15, 2026 22:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Bareilly police have successfully busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit, arresting four individuals and uncovering a potential Pakistan-based handler link, highlighting a significant crackdown on illicit weapon trade in Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted in Bareilly's Baheri area on Sunday.
  • Four individuals were arrested, and firearms, ammunition, and manufacturing equipment were seized.
  • One arrested accused was allegedly in contact with a Pakistani handler, Ajmal Gurjar, via Instagram and WhatsApp regarding arms supply.
  • The accused reportedly procured weapons from Ishrat Pehalwan, who had earlier been jailed for arms smuggling.
  • Police are actively investigating the alleged arms supply network and seeking other absconding accused.

An illegal arms manufacturing unit, operating in an abandoned building in the Baheri area of Bareilly, was busted by the police and four persons were arrested, officials said on Sunday.

Bareilly Police Crackdown On Illegal Arms

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said a joint team of the district police and Special Operations Group (SOG) raided the premises late Saturday night and recovered firearms, ammunition and equipment used for manufacturing weapons.

 

Police said investigation revealed that one of the arrested accused was allegedly in contact with Pakistani handler Ajmal Gurjar through Instagram and WhatsApp, with conversations related to arms supply. Several chats were found deleted, and digital evidence is being examined.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sukhraj Singh (19), Shanu Miyan (29), Jivandeep Singh (24) and Jasnoor Singh (30), all residents of different districts in Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told investigators that they had procured weapons from Ishrat Pehalwan -- who had earlier been jailed in an an arms smuggling case, police said.

The seized items include a 315-bore country-made pistol, a nine-mm pistol, a 315-bore rifle, cartridges, two unfinished 12-bore barrels, a vice machine and other weapon-making equipment.

A case has been registered at Baheri police station, and efforts are underway to arrest the other absconding accused and investigate the alleged arms supply network, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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